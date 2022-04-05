‘Now or never’ to save planet

It’s “now or never” to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a new report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned, adding that a “substantial reduction” in fossil fuel use is required.

“Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5°C is beyond reach,” a press release from the IPCC read.

The report, which was released yesterday, noted that between 2010 and 2019, global greenhouse gas emissions were higher than in any previous decade.

“We are at a crossroads,” IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said.

“The decisions we make now can secure a livable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming.

“I am encouraged by climate action being taken in many countries. There are policies, regulations and market instruments that are proving effective. If these are scaled up and applied more widely and equitably, they can support deep emissions reductions and stimulate innovation.”

While the report warned that temperatures may exceed 1.5°C, it added that temperatures could be reduced by the end of the century.

“It’s now or never if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C,” IPCC Working Group III Co-Chair Jim Skea said.

“Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

The IPCC report noted that an increasing share of emissions can be attributed to urban areas.

The report stated that reducing greenhouse gas emissions “across the full energy sector requires major transitions, including a substantial reduction in overall fossil fuel use, the deployment of low-emission energy sources, switching to alternative energy carriers, and energy efficiency and conservation”.

The report noted that electricity systems powered by renewables are becoming increasingly viable.

“Electricity systems in some countries and regions are already predominantly powered by renewables,” the report read.

“It will be more challenging to supply the entire energy system with renewable energy. Even though operational, technological, economic, regulatory, and social challenges remain, a variety of systemic solutions to accommodate large shares of renewables in the energy system have emerged. A broad portfolio of options such as integrating systems, coupling sectors, energy storage, smart grids, demand-side management, sustainable biofuels, electrolytic hydrogen and derivatives, and others, will ultimately be needed to accommodate large shares of renewables in energy systems.”

Limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires global emissions to peak before 2025 and be reduced by 43 percent by 2030, the report stated.

It noted that methane “would also need to be reduced by about a third”.

“Even if we do this, it is almost inevitable that we will temporarily exceed this temperature threshold but could return to below it by the end of the century,” the IPCC press release read.

The 1.5°C goal was set during the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Scientists argue that an increase above 1.5°C, particularly to 2°C, increases the risk of extreme heat waves, droughts and other extreme weather that can lead to a drastic shift on the planet.

UN Secretary General António Guterres yesterday condemned the inaction of some businesses and governments.

“Some government and business leaders are saying one thing but doing another,” he said.

“Simply put – they are lying. And the results will be catastrophic.”

He added, “This is a climate emergency. Climate scientists warn that we are already perilously close to tipping points that could lead to cascading and irreversible climate impacts.”

When he spoke at COP26 last year, Prime Minister Philip Davis called on world leaders to act in the fight on climate change.

“We cannot outrun your carbon emissions,” he said.

“We cannot outrun the hurricanes which are growing more powerful.

“We cannot outrun rising sea levels, as our islands disappear beneath the seas.”

Davis, who was elected to office on September 16, 2021, has committed to introducing measures to encourage renewable energy industries in solar, wind, wave, and ocean thermal energy.

The Davis administration has also committed to a minimum reliance on renewable energy by 30 percent by 2030.

But Davis has remained non-committal on the issue of oil drilling.

The Bahamas has been hit by several powerful hurricanes in the last six years. Hurricane Dorian hit Abaco and Grand Bahama in 2019, causing billions of dollars in damage. More than 74 people died in the storm, with dozens more missing.