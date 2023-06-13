NPIPB, UB sign MOU to support tourism students

University of The Bahamas President Dr. Erik Rolland called the signing of a $750,000 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the university and the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) a landmark investment benefiting Bahamian students in tourism and hospitality.

The funding will go toward the establishment of the NPIPB Direct Award in the amount of $250,000, and the NPIPB Endowment in the amount of $500,000, which will provide UB students with scholarships and the opportunity to intern at one of 16 member hotels.

Rolland said the donation demonstrates that the NPIPB values the importance of educating Bahamian students to become successful leaders or entrepreneurs, and ensuring that The Bahamas’ tourism industry remains relevant and more importantly, leading edge.

“It’s a very smart investment for us in The Bahamas. It’s an investment that is very much needed. Over the years the program that we have here at UB has been instrumental in providing the tourism industry with qualified individuals who are today prominent executives, managers and chefs, at an array of resorts and hospitality operations here and across the world,” Rolland said at yesterday’s signing ceremony.

“The bachelor’s program has recently gone under a major revision and instead of two degree offerings – hospitality management and tourism management – there is also now a hospitality and tourism management degree with concentrations in hospitality, tourism and eco-tourism. And while we are excited about these new developments for our students, our college of tourism, hospitality, culinary arts and leisure management already boasts 100 percent hire rates for its graduates. The demand for our students is clear and this award ensures that we have the resources to facilitate a continuous pipeline of excellent talent to our tourism and hospitality industry.”

NPIPB CEO Joy Jibrilu said the MOU is a momentous step in support of capacity building in tourism and hospitality in The Bahamas.

“Through these mechanisms the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, together with our industry partners the Paradise Island Tourism Development Association and the Cable Beach Resort Association, have pledged to provide a total of $750,000 over the next five years to support deserving students in hospitality management and tourism studies at the University of The Bahamas. In this regard $250,000 of funding will go into the establishment of the direct award, which will provide $50,000 per year for five years to support up to eight students at a time, funding two new awardees a year for the duration of their studies,” she said.

“Another $500,000 of funding will go into the endowment fund, which is expected to be fully capitalized within five years. From that point, the endowment will ensure that funding to cover tuition and other needful expenses for eligible students will continue into the foreseeable future, with two new awards made every year. in addition to their funding contributions, our industry partners will facilitate the provision of professional opportunities for our awardees. These students will therefore reserve opportunities to intern in the hotel sector, thereby acquiring valuable and practical experience in the tourism industry and being exposed to the gamut of opportunities that exist within this very important industry.”