DEATH NOTICE

Assistant Director of Nursing of the VI at Aventura, Nurse Geranette Augustina Kendra Bartlett RN, age 46 years of Hollywood, Florida and formerly of Nassau, The Bahamas died at Memorial Regional Hospital, Hollywood, Florida on Thursday 2nd June, 2022.

Geranette was pre-deceased by her mother Retired Nurse Yvonne Cecile Guillaume-McPhee Pratt; father: Gerald A Bartlett Sr.; sister: Nurse Renee Gerene McPhee; grandparents: Madge Antonio Wood-Guillaume and Francois A Guillaume; Uncle: Francois “Frank” Guillaume; aunt: Beryl Guillaume, grand aunts: Maisie Wood-Grant and Floy L Rollins. cousins: Dwaine Guillaume and Jay R Thompson

She is survived by her son: Master Kai Alexander Morris, Hollywood, Florida;

Stepfather: Mr. Preston F. McPhee; two sisters: Ms. Presleith Y. McPhee and

Nurse La-Von McPhee-Lopez of Brandon, Florida; one brother-in-law: Mr. Juan Lopez of Brandon, Florida; three aunts: Ms. Marie Antoinette Guillaume-Taylor,

Ms. Hadassah Guillaume-Thompson, Miss Margaret Guillaume; one uncle: Mr. Herbert Guillaume; one nephew: four nieces; four grandnephews; five grandnieces.

Friends: Craig Morris, Darrice Rolle and Keturah Clark; other relatives and friends including:The Rollins, Antonio, Wood and Weir families.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15th 2022 at 11:00am at Centerville Seven-Day Adventist Church, Fifth Terrace Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas.