State Funeral Service

The Honorable Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe, Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, age 64 years, a resident of Nassau, Bahamas and Freeport, Grand Bahama, will be held at 11am, on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street, Nassau, New Providence.

A Funeral Service will be held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, at 12noon, on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at The Pro-Cathedral Christ the King Church, Pioneers Way East Atlantic Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Interment will follow in West End Public Cemetery, West End, Grand Bahama.

Left to cherish precious memories are his Children: Sherard, Obiecheryl, Alisa and Adia; Brothers: Jackson, Linden, Claude Christopher and Richard; Adopted Brothers: Basil and Desmond Sands, Vaughn Strachan; Sisters: Jacqueline, Keva and Judith; Adopted Sisters: Catherine Sands, Christine Sands-Been, Yvonne Sands, Heather Strachan, Adrienne Sands, Michelle Sands, Bonnie Basden, Patrice Johnson, Mavis Pinder-Smith; Grandchildren: Shamarzio, Sherard Connor, Khari, Devardo, Lamia, Tyrone, Stameko, Adayzcha, Zchavago, Zchavariya; Grand Nephews: K’ylin, Michael; Grand Nieces: Lyn’a, Laila, Maliah, Mickelle, La’shai; Uncles: Will Arthur, Cleveland Beneby, Gregory Mullings, Daniel Williams, Liston and Harry Jones, Charles Johnson Sr., Stephen Russell Sr., and Huel Braynen Sr., Harold Gray; Aunts: Gloria Delancy, Henrietta Arthur Mullings, Icilda Stuart, Mary Duhaney, Evenglia Jolly, Jencie Higgins, Doranda Russell, Rolander Johnson, and Judy Braynen, Olga Wilchcombe, Louise Butterfield, Lorraine Arthur, Lita Jones, Christine Beneby and Patrice Williams; Son-In-Law: Clyde Bowleg; Niece: Brandy Carey (Lashard); Nephews: Lynden, Julio (Leslia), Brandan (Anara), Charles, Brenden, Michael, Tevin, Kadeem; Cousins: Former Chief Justice Dame Joan Sawyer, Arnet Poitier and Family, Anita Bernard and Family,Premier of the Turks and Caicos, Washington Misick and Family, Former Premier of the Turks and Caicos, Michael Misick and Family, Minister of Immigration, Arlington Chuck Musgrove and Family, Kirkland Russell Sr. and Family, Artis Neely and Family, Kevin Thompson-Delancy, Vernon and Derick Delancy, Charles (Chuckie) Bridgewater, Tony Rigby, Ryan Davis, Hubert, Lionel, Wilfred, George and Michael Douglas, Gloria Forbes and Family, Katherine Forbes-Smith and Family, Neville Wilchcombe Jr., Dion and Deondre Russell, Jeremy and Perry Higgins, Geovanni Bain, Geraldo Outten, Sanford, Thomas, and Greg Duhaney, Jeffery, Geoffrey and Deangelo Stuart, Stephon and Stephen Russell Jr., Charles Jonhson Jr., Javon and Huel Braynen, Vincent and Jervane Musgrove, Leroy and Lofton Jolly, Treason Jr., Clifton, Mario, Barry and Kevin Scott, Dexter, Derek, Tony, Aaron, Denaj, Steven Wilchcombe, Gwendolyn Dorsette, Donnalee Murray, Joyann Tucker, Chrisker Bridgewater, Renee Lightbourne-Gibson, Venessa Lightbourne, Shenell Duncombe (Scheffan Duncombe), Desiree Burrows, Raquel Deveaux, Charmaine Poitier, Portia Nottage, Marsha Major, Sandra Duhaney, Patrice Gibson, Shirley Pinder, Gina, Natasha, and Michelle Stuart, Sheila Williams, Beverley Gray, Claudia Watson, Shanika Jones, Evelyn Glinton, Desiree Aranah, Rochelle Wilkerson, Joyann Saunders, Marvel Lightbourne, Tyrenda Russell, Geleatta Johnson, Carol, Laura, and Darcia Musgrove, Anissia Powell, Brendalee and Sherica Jolly, Velencia Juice, Latosha Scott, Josette, Aretha, and Tredicia Wilchcombe, Lillian Adderley, Andrea, Bridgette, Audajha, Audjhanae, and Cindy, Nathalie Gordon and Family, Esther Knowles and Family, Sinclair Knowles and Family, Joseph Rigby and Family, James Smith and Family, Linda Turnquest and Family, Anthony Robinson and Family, Curly Rahming and Family, Diana Swann and Family, Debbie Bartlett and Family, Karen Wilson and Family, Cheryl Johnson and Family, The Honourable Neko Grant, Former M.P., For Central Grand Bahama, Carlton and Portia Smith, Patricia Smith, Antoinette Neely, Delores Stubbs and Family, Brenda Smith and Family, Lincoln Forbes, Mildred Miller, Perry and Michael Lightbourne, Sharon and Sherry Rigby, Garrian Jones, Kevia Ferguson, Xavier Colton, Anson Hanna, Michael Hanna, Dru Poitier, Felicia Ferguson, Craig Grant, Douglas Grant, Franchelle Jones-Wilchcombe; Friends: The Honourable Philip E. Davis, QC, M.P., Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, The Right Honourable Perry Gladstone Christie, Former Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Right Honourable Hubert Ingraham, Former Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Honourable Glenys Hanna- Martin, M.P. Minister of Education, Technical & Vocational Training, The Honourable Wayde Watson, M.P. Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith, Former Governor-General, Muna Issa and Family, Mrs. Belinda Wilson, Mrs. Debra Armstrong and Family, Delroy Howell, Nuvolari Chotoosingh and Family, Andrea Jenoure, Pleasant Bridgewater and Family, Rengin Johnson and Family, Catherine Longley and Family, Howard Rolle and Family, Michelle Reckley and Family, Hilton Bowleg and Family, Jewel Major and Family, Janet, Andrea, and Pamela Carey, Dawn Weech, and Sharon Griffin, Raymond Neymour, Michelle Reckley and Family, Gladstone McPhee and Family, Peter Adderley, Elvis Hepburn and Family, Van Dyke Hepburn and Family, Joyann Stuart-McIntosh, Constance Hanna, Cora Lashae Colton, Scorpio Evans, Jenkins Rolle, Laura Williams, Barbara Pierre, Lulamae Smith, Felix Bowe, Charlie Major, Richard Demeritte, Bev Anglin, Lorna Lawrence, Jackie Adderley, Jervis Delancy Jr., Gary and Helen Barnett and Family, Theophilus Davis and Family, Darrel Rolle and Family, Lloyd Grant and Family, Gwen Symonette-Pinder and Family, Ava Roberts; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Great appreciation and gratitude to: The Rt. Rev’d. Laish Boyd Bishop of The Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, The Rev’d. Father Oswald Pinder, The Rev’d. Canon Curtis Robinson, The Rev’d. Canon Norman Lightbourne, Bishop Neil Ellis, Pastor Rex Major, Gerred DeGregory, Glendria Rolle, The Honourable George Weech, Former M.P. for Bimini and the Berry Islands, The Bahamas Government, The Rand Memorial Hospital Administration and Staff, Doctor Monique Pratt, Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Thompson, Mrs. Joyann Pennerman, Bahamas Union of Teachers, Nebo’s Lodge No. 21 PHA, West End, Grand Bahama, West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituencies, Social Services & Urban Development Management & Staff, Information and Broadcasting Management & Staff, The Grand Bahama Port Authority Management & Staff, Progressive Liberal Party Women’s Branch of Grand Bahama, Marco City Constituency, Grand Lucayan Management & Staff, Maurice E. Moore Primary School Administration, Staff and Students, Mayfield Park Community, Rudy Meadows, Nate Moore and the Miami Dolphins Organization, James Culmer & Old Bahama Bay Management & Staff.

The body will lie in state at The House of Assembly, Parliament Square, Nassau, Bahamas, on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, from 12:30noon to 5pm.

Freeport

The body will lie in state at the Police Headquarters, East Mall Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Friday, October 13th, 2023, from 12noon to 5pm.