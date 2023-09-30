Obituaries

Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe

Death Notice

The Honorable Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe, Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, age 64 years, a resident of Nassau, Bahamas and  Freeport, Grand Bahama, died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, on Monday, September 25th, 2023.

He is survived by his Brothers: Jackson, Linden, Claude Christopher and Richard Wilchcombe; Sisters: Jacqueline, Keva and Judith Wilchcombe; Son: Sharad; Daughters: Alisa, Adia and Obiecheryl; 11 Grandchildren; 9 nieces and nephews; 15 Aunts; 10 Uncles; Son-in-Law; additional relatives and friends including the members of the Progressive Liberal Party and his West End Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency residents, and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention at this time.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

