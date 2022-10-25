October police roundup

At the end of each month, GB News will publish a roundup of crime news based on police news releases issued that month throughout the northern islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco and Bimini.

Major drug bust

A joint, intelligence-led investigation by Grand Bahama and Abaco police has resulted in the seizure of $3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana, firearms and the arrests of six people, police said.

Around noon on October 7, officers executed a search warrant on a business on Sherlin Bootle Highway, Marsh Harbour, and conducted a search of derelict vehicles in a nearby bush area where they discovered an estimated five pounds of cocaine, more than 120 bales of marijuana along with a high-powered rifle and two pistols.

Three Bahamian females, ages 19 through 23, and two Bahamian males, ages 17 and 59, along with a 32-year-old Haitian man, were arrested, according to police.

Body found

A body found on October 16 on Glover Lane near Tyne Beach has not yet been identified, according to police. The partially decomposed body of a man was clothed only in brightly colored boxer shorts. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Missing people

Grand Bahama police continue to seek information concerning two missing people:

Shaquille Hakim Ferguson, 28, was last seen in a dinghy at Lover’s Beach, Eight Mile Rock, wearing only gray Hanes briefs and a multi-colored scarf around the waist on October 9.

Police are also looking for Stephanie Chisholm, 56, of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, who was reported missing on September 29.

Attempted murder

A 20-year-old Freeport man was remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder.

On October 8, a man was shot in the face at Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, police said.

Police said that around 1 a.m., the man was at an establishment when he was approached by a man he knows who shot him.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police, who said the victim was listed in stable condition.

In a separate matter, police said shortly after 11 p.m. on October 2, a man was taken to hospital by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot graze to his head.

Initial investigations determined that he was standing outside his residence on Frobisher Drive when someone fired several shots at him, police said.

Sex offense convictions

A 74-year-old man will remain in custody until a sentencing hearing on November 22, after being found guilty in Freeport Supreme Court on October 14 of unlawful sexual intercourse with a dependent. The offense was reported in March 2019.

In an unrelated matter, a Holmes Rock man was remanded until sentencing on December 5 after being found guilty on a pornography charge.

But the court found Hayward Dorsett Jr., 23, not guilty on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female.

Drug seizures

Police said that on October 6, officers followed a white Ford truck from an Arden Forest residence they had under surveillance and, upon stopping and searching the vehicle, found a quantity of marijuana in the driver’s side footwell. A man was arrested.

In another matter, police reported that drug enforcement officers, acting on intelligence and armed with a warrant, searched a Clarke Avenue house, and located one pound of marijuana with an estimated street value of $1,000, in two plastic bags under a piece of plywood.

Police also reported that 42 packages of variously flavored THC-laced gummy candies with an estimated street value of just over $1,000 were seized on September 26 after police, armed with a warrant, searched a house on Woodes Rodgers Drive, South Bahamia. A woman was arrested.

220 vehicles stopped in road check

On October 1, officers from the Inner-City Patrol and Traffic Division conducted a joint operation road check at Gambier Drive and Poinciana Drive in central Freeport.

Police said 220 vehicles were stopped and inspected, 17 drivers cited for various infractions and nine people searched for dangerous drugs. The operation concluded without incident.

Fatal crash on Abaco

Police reported the collision of a yellow Chevrolet Camaro and a silver Honda on S.C. Bootle Highway in Blackwood, North Abaco, on October 9 at 8 p.m., which left the driver of the Honda dead and three other people injured.