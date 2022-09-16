October’s ICWF festival could be first globally to use CBDC only

This year’s International Culture, Wine and Food Festival (ICWFF) will be the world’s first festival that is fully digital and where the only currency being used is the Central Bank of The Bahamas’ digital currency, the Sand Dollar, co-founder and Chairman of Kanoo Pays Nicholas Rees said yesterday.

The ICWFF is celebrating its silver jubilee this year after missing two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference to announce its return, Rees explained that Kanoo’s digital wallet technology will replace the Bank of The Bahamas’ festival dollars this year with Sand Dollars on a digital platform.

Where paper money was once traded for goods at the ICWFF, vendors and their patrons will now use their digital wallets to pay vendors in Sand Dollars.

ICWFF President Janet Johnson explained during the press conference that a request for proposal was circulated to digital wallet providers to find the best fit for the festival. She said Kanoo “ticked all the boxes”.

Johnson said some vendors are “jittery” about the use of the new technology. However, Rees said his team will help to allay those fears.

“What we do with the Kanoo platform is provide opportunities for engagement… to stay connected to those users beyond the festival,” Rees said.

“We are all in on Sand Dollar. We believe in the future of CBDC (central bank digital currency). The international community is looking at us. This will be the world’s first fully digital event powered by a central bank digital currency. The gravity of this event we take wholeheartedly.”

Due to work being done at the Botanical Gardens, this year’s festival will be held at the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation at Collins House, on October 22 and 23.

Johnson told this paper that in many ways the COVID-19 break was a blessing.

“We had just attained non-profit status in early 2020 and the lockdowns afforded quiet time to open the books and consider the festival’s 13-year-old business model,” she said.

“ICWFF was on the mature curve and needed to pivot and modernize, and this was a carpe diem moment. The global pause in everyday life gave us the opportunity to do a deep dive into the analytics and to write a comprehensive business plan for the first time.

“We came out the other end with a greater appreciation for the festival; how well the product stacked up against other food tourism events in other jurisdictions around the world; what a burgeoning industry food tourism was becoming; what a unique multicultural event we have built and where its definitive growth potential lies.”

She explained that this year, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line are on board to push the festival to their passengers.

“Our research for the ICWFF business plan revealed the fact that there were nine cruise ships in port over the festival weekend in 2019,” said Johnson.

“This amounted to an aggregate of 35,000 passengers and crew. If 350 of those tourists visited the festival, that was a lot. Such a missed opportunity.

“This year, there are six ships tentatively expected to dock at Nassau Cruise Port over the festival weekend, with an aggregate of 21,000 passengers and crew.

“ICWFF organizers have been proactive and in collaboration with the local cruise ground operators, we devised a festival package which we are asking them to push out to their reservation centers and other distribution channels, so the cruise passenger is able to book the tour as they are making plans for the trip.

“The lion’s share of the proceeds will go to the cruise line and the ground operator and ICWFF gets the cost of admission.”

According to Johnson, vendors have been as interested as ever and the Bahamas village has been over-subscribed.

“We were proactive and invited new expats to represent their country and help to strengthen our international base and they responded to the call to action,” she said.

“This year we have at least 10-15 countries, including some new countries that have never been represented at the festival, joining the ICWFF community and it all bodes well for the business model.”