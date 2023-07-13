Funeral Service for the Late Odilia Nordelus Lubin age 50 years will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Barry Joseph. Interment will follow in the Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

She is survived by: Husband: Lexius Lubin; five children: Jamesky, Cynthia, Leshauna, Hans Nevado and Lowensky Lubin; mother: Salia Alexis Nordelus; brothers: Francis, Celitaite, Franc, Erilun, Merilan Atima, Jaslin Nordelus and famille; sisters: Ferlicicia, Elminene, Marie Idalia, Zeliani, Lania and Edith Nordelus and famille; uncles: Carneus, Norcius and famille, Selondieu, Altidas, Lue L., Leupa, Louis, Jean I, Maxene E., Wilfrond Nordelus, Terilus Nordelus, Jean M. Alexis and famille; aunts: Loramise Alcime, Dalicia Nordelus and famille, Elizabeth, Lecia, Mariette, Mathialie, Marceline Alexis and famille; nieces and nephews: Nerlande, Daphney, Fernide, Fredn, Kerline, Ronie, Frankie, Whatley Kessen, Kens, Leonardo, Vashti, Brisly, Judithe, Barthelemy, Valounecha, Guerdeline, Rock; cousins: Lucia, Relicia, Savisena, Lawrence Alcime, Anslair & Joelle Alcime, Whisley, Whitlene and Allan Alcime, Whitney Nordelus and Dorothy Alcime; les parents & amis, freres, seurs dans le seigneur: Monique, Nicole, Celes, Cemeque, Casimu, Alitha, Membre de L’Eglise Bethel, Membre de L’Eglise Bethesda, Fanord, John Pierre, Etriene Clavel. Courage a tous.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s & Pinder’s Funeral Home in Eight Mile Rock from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm and at the church from 1:00 pm until service time.