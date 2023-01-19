OECD increases projected revenue gains from global minimum tax

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has increased the revenue gain estimates related to its historic reform of the international tax system, noting that low- and middle-income countries like The Bahamas are expected to gain the most.

A newly released analysis notes the proposed global minimum tax – which The Bahamas, along with 136 other jurisdictions, has agreed to implement – is now expected to result in annual global revenue gains of around $220 billion, up from the OECD’s previous estimate of $150 billion.

“The new estimates reflect a significant increase compared to the USD$125 billion of profits in previous estimates. The analysis finds that low- and middle-income countries are expected to gain the most as a share of existing corporate income tax revenues,” the OECD said yesterday.

It continued, “The new estimates on the economic impact of the two-pillar solution are based on updated data and incorporate most of the recently agreed design features included in the Amount A Progress Report and the GloBE Model Rules, many of which have not been accounted for in other studies.”

The two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization and globalization of the economy is expected to provide additional taxing rights for market jurisdictions by creating a global 15 percent minimum effective corporate income tax rate.

The new global minimum tax rules were originally slated to be implemented in the first quarter of this year, but are now expected to be fully implemented in 2024.

Under pillar one, taxing rights on more than USD$125 billion of profit are expected to be reallocated to market jurisdictions each year. Developing country revenue gains are expected to be greater than those in more advanced economies, as a proportion of existing revenues.

Pillar two introduces a global minimum corporate tax rate set at 15 percent which would apply to companies with revenue above 750 million euros.

The OECD believes it will also stabilize the international tax system and provide increased tax certainty for taxpayers and tax administrations.

“The international community has made significant progress towards the implementation of these reforms, which are designed to make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalized, globalized world economy,” said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

“This new economic impact analysis again underlines the importance of a swift, efficient and widespread implementation of these reforms to ensure these significant potential revenue gains can be realized. Widespread implementation will also help stabilize the international tax system, enhance tax certainty and avert the proliferation of unilateral digital services taxes and associated tax and trade disputes, which would be bad for the global economy and economies around the world.”