Off-duty officer shot during armed robbery

An off-duty police officer was shot after he tried to stop an armed robbery at a food store yesterday. DANTE CARRER

An off-duty police officer was shot after he intervened during an armed robbery at a food store on Wulff Road, police said yesterday.

The officer was last listed in stable condition. 

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson, officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, said the incident happened around 5 p.m.

Johnson said the officer was at the store when two men attempted to rob it.

“He intervened [and] one of the men produced a firearm and shot him to the upper body,” he said.

Police later arrested a man in the Bain Town area in connection with the matter and retrieved a gun, Johnson said.

