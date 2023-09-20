Officer from viral video placed on leave

The police sergeant who was seen on video hitting a school boy with a police wand and roughing him up has been placed before the Police Tribunal and removed from active duty until the completion of the tribunal process, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux.

In a statement released shortly after the incident became public, the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) described the officer’s actions as “concerning”.

“At the completion of the investigation, it was recommended that the police sergeant be placed before the Police Tribunal,” Deleveaux said yesterday.

“I wish to inform you that this police sergeant will be placed before the Police Tribunal sometime this afternoon and he will be removed from frontline policing until the completion of this matter.

“I wish to advise the public that 99 percent of the police officers on the force are hard working, decent and honest police officers who go daily beyond the call of duty to serve the Bahamian public.

“Sadly, less than one percent of our officers from time to time find themselves going against the law. Hence, in many cases, we have placed police officers before the courts or before the internal tribunal. All of these officers, like anyone else, [are] innocent until proven guilty.”

After the video showing 15-year-old Wellington Walkes, a student at C.V. Bethel Senior High School, being struck by police went viral, many who viewed it accused the officer of police brutality.

The video showed the officer on a golf cart telling the teen to “go to the bus stop and go home”.

Walkes replied that he had just arrived and was going to get something to eat.

It was at that point that the officer jumped from the golf car, hit the teen with his wand in his back, and shoved him while asking “who you talking to like that?”

He also asked the student if he was stupid.

The officer in question, and another officer with him, grabbed the teen and pushed him up against the golf cart.

According to Walkes, he and his 10-year-old sister were then taken to the police station at the Mall at Marathon.

He claimed other officers taunted and threatened him and continued to accuse him of being disrespectful. His mother, Natasha Hartley, was called to pick him up.

Hartley and Walkes filed a complaint to the RBPF Complaints and Corruption Unit. The teen and his parents have hired attorney Christina Galanos to represent them.

Chief Superintendent Chaswell Hanna yesterday defended the use of school resource officers, although Deleveaux acknowledged that the police sergeant seen in the video was not a school resource officer.

Hanna urged parents to encourage their children to head straight home after school because there is a risk that they could be involved in fights that sometimes turn very violent.

“Since launching that program, we’ve seen decreases in school incidents because we discovered through research that a lot of these fights, stabbings, etc. happen while these students are on their way to a bus stop, walking to the bus stop, or hanging out in these areas such as the mall,” Hanna said.

“And so, we take this opportunity to appeal to parents to encourage your children that when they finish school, they need to head home and stay away from these areas where they can get themselves into problems.

“In fact, right after the incident that the acting commissioner spoke of, we had an incident the following day at the mall involving high school students, one of whom was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

“So we take this opportunity to appeal to parents – let’s work with the school resource offices. Let’s encourage the kids after school to head home, and not congregate in areas where these incidents happen. You may be saving your own child’s life, their safety.”