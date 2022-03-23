Officials monitoring Omicron subvariant as it surges elsewhere

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is closely monitoring the new Omicron subvariant that is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout parts of Asia and Europe, Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday.

The new variant is also impacting the United States with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating that roughly 35 percent of the US’ cases are the result of the variant.

When asked if the government is concerned about the variant, Darville replied, “Our team at the Ministry of Health is watching exactly what is going on in China, (other parts of) Asia as well as Europe.

“Our job is to monitor. As we monitor, we will take into consideration what’s happening, particularly the possibility of it now spreading to the United States, coming through California and the list goes on and on. So we’re watching it very closely.”

The Bahamas is experiencing a lull in COVID-19 cases after battling an intense fourth wave, which officials believe was fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Between December 20, 2021, and January 20, 2022, nearly 8,800 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in The Bahamas – the most cases confirmed in The Bahamas during any wave since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The fourth wave began to die in late January.

In the weeks that followed, the Ministry of Health confirmed mostly single-digit cases daily.

However, with Spring Break in full throttle, there has been some concern that COVID-19 cases could once against spike following recent videos and photos of spring breakers partying at resorts in The Bahamas while disregarding COVID-19 protocols.

Darville said yesterday that health officials are “always concerned when there is any deviation from the rules”.

‘We’ve made it clear in our recent rules, that in hotels we expect the hoteliers to enforce our rules,” he said.

“Out in the open, we removed the mask mandate as long as certain protocols are in place. Everyone must be responsible as it relates to the rules. In being responsible, we can actually open more sectors of the economy, but they need to be held accountable for the rules and if it is happening, we advise them to enforce the rules as clearly outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”