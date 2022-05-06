Officials probing illegal deforestation

A task force has been formed to deal with the issue of deforestation and illegal occupation of roughly 500 acres of Crown land near Carmichael Road on New Providence, Senior Forest Officer Danielle Hanek said yesterday.

The land, which is part of protected pine forests, was cleared in less than a year.

“What we can estimate now in this area, from the Carmichael Road subdivision, the new subdivision that is proposed by the government, heading west to the Coral Harbour Road roundabout, we have an estimated 500 acres that have been cleared that we can determine from last year July to now,” said Hanek during an Office of the Prime Minister press conference.

She added, “A task force has been formed with the attorney general’s office and the Department of Public Prosecutions. And so, we are assisting them with gathering evidence for them.

“… We were advised that as forestry, we can make a complaint to the police force who could then officially now do an investigation in these areas.

“The challenge will be having exact dates and times for when these areas were cleared and correct names, so, when we did our drive-through, very rarely did persons give us their names. … And so, that is a process.”

Though she noted that no permits were given for the clearing or development of the land, Hanek said extensive work was done in the area.

“We discovered that there is an entire subdivision road network within these areas,” she said.

“There are various levels of persons putting down stakes, to putting up no trespassing signs, to putting foundations and fully-developed homes with roofs, windows, air conditions and everything exists in this area.

“… We can say that there were forests here a year ago and there are not forests here anymore.”

Hanek also noted that some individuals who built homes on the land claim that they purchased it.

“This is our plea to the public, to understand that what they are doing and what is happening in this area is wrong,” she said.

“We understand that some persons have ‘purchased’ land, so they feel like they have a right to these areas. And we are advising them as technical officers in our departments that we do not see that.”

Hanek said it will take decades to restore the impacted forest.

“What has been lost in less than a few months will take at least 30 to 40 years to recover to its full functioning capabilities,” she said.

“Many people say, ‘I can’t eat a pine tree.’ No, but you need one to breathe; you need one to have fresh water.”

She noted that according to the Forestry Act, those found responsible for the damage could be fined up to $25,000 or face more than two years’ imprisonment.

Minister for the Environment Vaughn Miller said “frustrated Bahamians” are responsible and called for them to cease and desist.

“What I have found is that what I thought were persons just building on Crown land without permission, [are] really in many instances Bahamians who have Crown land grants and are leasing to persons,” Miller said.

“Obviously, that’s a violation of the grant. That’s a violation of the conditions of the grant.”

Miller said a lack of manpower is an issue in enforcing environmental laws.

“There is a concern, generally speaking, that … the laws are in place, but the enforcement of those laws, a lot of persons question,” he said.

“And in our case, we do our best.

And as it relates to forestry, in terms of what is happening presently, when it comes to evidence, of course, persons aren’t going to come forward and say, ‘Yes. We pushed down some trees. We cleared down the land. It’s us.’

“So in this instance, compiling the evidence and submitting that, it’s very challenging in this case, but whenever we have it we pursue it.”

Miller said the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection needs 10 to 15 new employees immediately.

Hanek said the Forestry Unit is seeking permission to hire 20 new officers. She said the unit wanted to hire 20 people last year, but only received permission to hire two.