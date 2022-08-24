Officials reviewing several proposals for GB airport rebuild 

Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday the government is reviewing three offers for the redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA). He was unable to say how much the redevelopment will cost.

“Firstly, there are several proposals that range from $50 million to $150 million,” Cooper said.

“There has to be some determination as to specifically what we would like to see here. We have some designs. This board will opine, do analysis and this process will be refined in the short term.

“Suffice to say, at the end of the day, we will have a facility that is resilient, that is adequate for the needs of Grand Bahama and that will inspire the type of confidence with the Americans so that we can get pre-clearance back to Grand Bahama.”

Officials announced a new board of the Freeport Airport Development Company on Friday. It is chaired by Terah Rahming, a certified public accountant.

Cooper said the board will meet during the first week of September.

“There are some briefings at the moment in relation to the airport itself and in relation to the public private partnership (PPP) that we expect will begin shortly,” he said.

“Their goal will be or their mandate will be to provide oversight to the airport and its management in its current state as well as to oversee the redevelopment and the transitioning from where we are now to a world-class facility.”

Cooper said the board will also participate in the valuation of the short listened candidates for the PPP.

He said he has asked the board to look at extending the airport’s hours of operation. Presently, operations at the GBIA shut down at 6 p.m.

“Grand Bahama has gone through a lot,” Cooper said.

“We empathize with them. Dorian occurred three years ago. Over the last year in office, we made some significant strides in terms of preliminary, temporary adjustment to the airport. There is a lot more work to be done. We acknowledge this.

“We empathize with the people of Grand Bahama and we’re working for them. As it relates to development, it is important that this is a world-class gateway that the people of Grand Bahama can be proud of.”

Cooper said the redevelopment of the airport is not only important for residents and tourists but also Grand Bahama’s industrial sector.

The airport has been in disrepair since 2019 when Hurricane Dorian caused an estimated $60 million in damage.

The request for proposals for a PPP to design, manage, build and finance the airport closed on May 15.

The airport’s construction is expected to be completed by January 2025.