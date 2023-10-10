Oktoberfest set for October 21 in Freetown

East End Grand Bahama is quickly becoming the island’s “home of festivals”.

The popular Conch Cracking Festival was held yesterday and the first Oktoberfest is being added to the festival list.

The beer and barbeque event will be held at the Freetown Heritage Festival site in Freetown, East End, on October 21 from noon to 8 p.m.

“This festival is not very new. It happens around the world, but we are bringing it here to the island for the first time and adding a Grand Bahamian twist,” said Nuvolari Chotoosingh, general manager of the Ministry of Tourism, Grand Bahama.

The event will feature two local breweries – Commonwealth Brewery and Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company Ltd – BBQ vendors, beer contests, Bahamian entertainment and the “beer gardens”.

Chotoosingh said the makers of the country’s signature beers have partnered with the Freetown Festival Committee to stage what is expected to become an annual event.

“Bahamian Brewery, makers of Sands beer, and Commonwealth Brewery, makers of Kalik, will have their beer garden open for the enjoyment of the guests and residents,” he said.

A beer garden is an outdoor area in which beer and food are served, typically at shared tables shaded by trees. Beer gardens originated in Bavaria in the 19th century, and remain common in southern Germany. They are usually attached to a brewery, beer hall, pub, or restaurant.

“In addition to that special feature and the entertainment, we are adding a bonfire at the beach site,” Chotoosingh said.

“If you have not been to Freetown to see the venue there, it’s a fabulous beach. It captures everything we want to see at a festival site.”

Chotoosingh said attendees will also be entertained by fire dancers and the Junkanoo experience.

“These are some of the things we are doing as we continue to move forward to bring more festivals to Grand Bahama Island,” he said.

Chotoosingh said bus transportation will be provided for hotel guests wanting to attend the festival.

“Of course, residents are encouraged to come out and have a wonderful time,” he said.

Clayton Russell, assistant general manager of Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company Ltd., said his company is delighted to be a part of the event, “particularly as it is being held in East End where we’ve had so much devastation in Hurricane Dorian, and the residents are continuing to rebuild and recover”.

“We are looking forward for everyone to come and enjoy the activities and our signature beverages we will supply: High Rock, Sands, Sands Light, Strong Back, Bush Crack, Bush Crack Light, and the 66 Steps,” Russell said.

Leland Laing, who owns High Point Beach Bar and is a festival sponsor, predicted the event will be a success.

“As you know, there are many festivals going on in East End, so we are now claiming the title of home of festivals,” Laing said.

“And so, we are very excited for this event. It is a good opportunity for families to come together, make memories and enjoy East End.”