OKX crypto exchange registers under DARE Act, sets up subsidiary

Promising the creation of up to 100 jobs within the next three to five years for Bahamians in the digital assets space, OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, yesterday announced its registration as a digital assets business in The Bahamas under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act.

The company, which has 20 million global customers and an $84 billion trade volume year to date, has appointed Bahamians to spearhead its new subsidiary OKX Bahamas, with Dr. Jillian Bethel as chief executive officer and Ianthé Tynes as chief compliance officer.

Bethel said the first order of business is expansion.

“Now that we’re registered with the Securities Commission under the DARE Act, our first step is to make sure that our customers have sound financial services. This legislation allows us to move forward with that desire,” she said during a press conference held at Rosewood Baha Mar yesterday.

“The second thing is we are definitely going to make sure we hire 30 Bahamians in the first year and that requires us setting up. Obviously we have to train a little bit. After that there are probably some bigger things on the table.”

OKX is already in 180 markets around the world. OKX Group Global Government Relations Officer Tim Byun said The Bahamas was the next best choice based on the jurisdiction’s strong regulatory framework.

“I’ve been with the company for six years, but I think this year is the most exciting and it’s all because of the DARE Act and our registration as a digital assets business. It all started back early this year in January 2022, when we met with some amazing partners and talent to lay the seeds of OKX Bahamas. So we are just excited to further grow our presence here. Some of you may ask why The Bahamas? Although I can say the sunshine and the lovely people, I won’t say that,” he said.

“Fortunately for the regulators and the hard-working legislators, it’s all about the DARE Act. Regulations are needed for crypto firms and companies. When I started in the crypto industry in 2014, I always said if you’re in the crypto business you’re in the compliance business. So, the DARE Act provides that strong, safe and sound framework that allows crypto companies to really grow.”

OKX was a platinum sponsor of the first Crypto Bahamas conference held earlier this year, at which dozens of crypto firms showed interest in setting up in The Bahamas because of its unique industry-leading regulations.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said that was the impetus behind the cutting-edge laws.

“This is what was envisaged when the DARE Act was put in place, in that we could attract companies such as OKX to our jurisdiction and by doing so create employment opportunities for young Bahamians. We again celebrate and congratulate the efforts of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, their vision in promulgating the act and their hard work in continuing to amend and upgrade the act, so that it remains on the cutting edge of global regulation when it comes to crypto assets,” he said at yesterday’s press conference.

“As our financial services offerings in this jurisdiction continue to evolve away from things such as trusts and wealth management and more into the crypto and digital assets, this provides an opportunity for Bahamians to retool, upskill and truly take advantage of these opportunities that exist within the space. It is my understanding that OKX intends to employ up to 100 Bahamians over the next three to five years, with 30 employees within the first year, so again, there are tremendous opportunities for Bahamians to participate and benefit from rewarding careers in this space.”