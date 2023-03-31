OKX to turn over frozen assets in FTX bankruptcy case

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX revealed in a statement yesterday that it will turn over to FTX debtors $157 million in frozen assets on its exchange that are linked to bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research.

OKX, which is the second largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is also a Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act (DARE) registrant under the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB), through its OKX Bahamas branch.

The OKX statement explained that a motion was filed yesterday during the FTX bankruptcy proceedings that led the cryptocurrency exchange to release this information.

“In the days surrounding FTX’s collapse in November 2022, OKX proactively initiated investigations to determine whether there had been any FTX-related transactions on its platform,” the statement said.

“When these investigations discovered assets and accounts associated with FTX and Alameda Research, OKX immediately took action to freeze the associated accounts and safeguard the assets.

“OKX welcomes the motion and will continue to cooperate with the FTX debtors and law enforcement officials in the hope that these assets will eventually be returned to FTX users through the bankruptcy process.”

OKX added in its statement that it is committed to transparency and security and explained that it publishes its proof of reserves monthly.

A lack of reserves essentially led to the collapse of FTX.

While FTX has left the scene seemingly for good in The Bahamas, OKX has committed to remaining a player in The Bahamas, as the country continues to build itself as a crypto and fintech hub.

The government said it has not given up on courting crypto and fintech firms.

The SCB currently has ten active DARE registrants listed on its website.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said he got assurances late last year from OKX that it is committed to growing the digital assets space in The Bahamas.

OKX was supposed be the lead sponsor of the SCB’s inaugural D3 Bahamas Bahamas Fintech Festival, which has now been postponed indefinitely.