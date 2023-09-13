DEATH NOTICE

Oleg Tsurkan age 64 yearsof #183 Lady Nadia Drive, Mable, Ontario, Canada and formerly of Ukraine died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, August 28th, 2023.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Lyudmyla Tsurkan; parents: Valentin & Glyna Tsurkan; sons: Artur Tsurkan & Andriy Tsurkan; brother: Igor Tsurkan; grandchild: Julius Tsurkan and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.