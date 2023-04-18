Funeral service for Olive Marge Bain, 80 yrs., a resident of Port Nelson, Rum Cay, will be held at New Destiny Baptist Cathedral, Gladstone Road, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Delton D. Fernander, assisted by other Ministers of Religion. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

She is survived by her sister Mrs. Erma Bullard.

Nieces and nephews, including Raymond Wright Sr. (Deborah), Susan Griffin, Debra Charlton, Pamela Emanuel (Manny), Caroline Bain, Eleanor Bain, Angelica Bain-Thompson (Floyd), Samuel Charlton (Susan), Joseph Bain, Burkheart Ellis, Patrick Ellis, Jane and Stephanie Bullard, Val Strachan, Jackie Dames, Bernadette Sands, Dedriann Rolle, Iva, Don, and Kenneth Hepburn.

Grand nieces and nephews , including, Gia (Shaé), Gail(Gabriella) and Raymond Jr. (Vanessa) Jr. (Rhianna and Seth), Rayshorna (Bridelle, Ravell) and Shanell, Kanisha (Joshua, A’rielle), Xavier (Jahaire, & Keymore), Robert Jr. (Cheyann), Sonyetta, (Teiarra,Michael Jr., & Noah), (Indigo & Zuri), Chanel, (Chanterria, & Davnel), Christopher, (Chrishad, & Cherish), Tamika (Mykeal, Kemal), Taquana (Desyana, Desmond Jr., Barris Jr., & Brave), Reginal (Alani), Naomi (Abdullah, Derrion, Uriel, & Uriah), Samuel Charlton Jr..& Keandra Charlton, Pamela Emanuel, Doris ( Daysha, Dayshauna, & Victoria), David, Samuel (Samuel Jr., & Saniyah), Miracle (Legend), Prince Wright, Burkheart Ellis Jr.., Jessica, Tawana, Katie, Tyshawn, Jeffrey Bain, Dr. Jaquay Farquharson (Jayla), Jalicia Thompson

Other relatives and friends including: Michael (Ruth) Ellis and family, Shirley Strachan and family, Lolita Thompson, Nurse Gwendolyn Strachan, Rev. Pearl Maycock and the community of Port Nelson, Rum Cay, New Destiny Baptist Cathedral family, Wendy Williams, Donna Newton and family, Gregory Bascom and family, the Grace Community Church family, Highway Church of God family, the staff of CLICO Insurance Company, Nurse Wallace from the Elizabeth Estates Clinic and the Staff of the Oncology Ward at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.