Service of Praise and Thanksgiving

For OMAR LEANDER FERGUSON, 41 yrs

a resident of Nassau Street will be held at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, East & Shirley Streets, Downtown, New Providence . The Bahamas on Saturday, 19 th August 2023, 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Rev. T.G. Morrison (Pastor) and he will be Assisted By Rev. Walton Winters and Pastor Ian Ferguson. Cremation Will Follow

He’s Survived by his Mother: Mrs. Roslyn Ferguson Adopted Parents : Lynden and Mildred Wilson – Ramsey; Brothers: Dwayne Rolle , Clifford Livingston Ferguson Sr.; Sisters: Yvette Taylor and Jakia Ferguson.

Adopted Sisters: Ramona Tenier McPhee, Min. Nickeha Lynes, Dr. Stephanie Joy Grigg (L.A., USA).

Brother-in-law: Steve Taylor Sr.

Sister-in-laws: Karen Cox-Rolle, and Rochelle Ferguson.

Nieces: Latheya Adderley, Krezia, Duane’ and Darya Rolle, Elsa, Samantha, Rosanna and Inell Ferguson.

Nephews: Steve Jr. and Calvin Taylor Sr., Edward, Lewis, Clifford Jr. and Kenneth Ferguson.

Grand Nephew: Calvin Taylor Jr.

Aunts: Menervia Bethel, Gloria Lewis, Gwendolyn Dorsett, Shirley Seymour, Kayla Ferguson, Clothilda Sands, Rose and, Bernadette Rolle.

Uncles: Author Minnis, Samuel, Basil, Prophet Keith, and James Rolle, Donald Dorsett, and Charles Ferguson.

God Children: Jeremy Major Jr., Tre’ , Hope, Cerae and Preston McPhee.

Godmothers: Rev. Dinahmae Mackey, Rev, Carolee Wright, Elizabeth Hannah, Judy Curry, AntoinetteTodd Medowall.

Cousins: Eulene, George, Daphane, Christine, Tisha, Barry, Kevin, Jermaine, Phyllis, Paula, Lorene, Harrison, Mearl, Althea, Tyrone, Karen, Diane, Charlene, Sonia, Jandy, Ken, Steve, Johnny, Susan, Andrew, Bridgette, Patrice, Kim. Kirk, Paul, Hope, Nat, Tanny, Basil, Donald, Mary, Monique, Anishka, Raquel, Portia, Marguerite, Prophetess Tennielle, Phillip, Keno, Quintessa, Min. Keisha, Candice, Brendia, Megan, Matthew.

Special Friends: Lothario Wells, Kishna Carey, (The COGOP Augusta Street Youth Late 1980’s – Early 2000’s) Leonique, Solomon Jr., Jason, Alverne, Alistar, Alton, Amanda,Torkell, Robyn, Leon Jr., Ian, Dale Jr.,Otressa, Anya, Sis. Janice, Charo, Ivan Sr., Linrose, Christine, Latique, Demetrius, Patrick, Raemon, Charles, Gardina, Alexis, Caroline, , Lavell, Lashan, Kenwood, Charis and Nekeba.

Other Relatives and Friends: Pastor Edna Williams and the Mount Ararat Church Family, The Brooks Family, Vernie Stubbs and Family, Munroe Family, Ms. Thompson and Family, Ormond , David, Claradell, Rose Ramsey and Family, Bishop Tavares &Tiffany Johnson, Min. Leon and Ramona Wilson , Min. Patrica Humes and Family, Melanie Marshall and Family, Rosabelle Wilson and Family, Niketa Cash , Olga Shekera Cartwright, Pastor Althea Smith and Family, Rev. Anthony and Janice Johnson and Family, The Culmer Family, The Sports Booking Department of Bahamar, The Church of God of Prophecy Augusta St. ( Late 1980’s – Early 2000’s), The Tabernacle Concert Choir, Milo Butler and Sons Company, Atlantis, KFC.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel street, New Providence,The Bahamas on Thursday 17th August – Friday 18th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday 19th August,2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.