Funeral Services for the late Omar Sharif Dionisio Carey, aged 55 of Auster Road, Stapledon Gardens will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 11th August, 2023 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road.

Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright assisted by Rev’d Fr. Ruel Strachan. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish his memory are: His mother Patricia Carey; Children: Dishmaelionisio and Devante; Siblings: Levant, Kerwin and Monique Carey; Nieces & Nephews: Lonise, Tonika, Kera, and Khoia Carey; Special Friend: Monique Rahming; Other Relatives and Friends: Marina Conliffe of New York, Stan and Debbie Moorer of New Jersey, Darren Bowe, Dr. Dane Bowe, Wendy Pearson, Iva Strachan, Ed and Pia Smith and Family, Lester Barnes and Family (Florida), Ethel Sands and Family, Kevin and Doren Marsh, Lowell Mortimer, Edward Williams and Family, Patricia Knowles and Family (Florida), Theo and Arnette Brennen and Family, Debra Thompson (Las Vegas), Errol “Duke” and Dorothea Strachan, Ernest and Marilyn Cambridge, Lael Johnson and Family, Henry Dean and Family, Tony Cargill and Family, Carl Smith and Family, Gerald Sawyer and Family, Vernice Walkine, Wesley and Roslyn Bastian, Darren and Rochelle Bastian and Family, Barbara Sturrup, Dr. David Barnett, Esther Tucker-Harris and Family, Milton and Sherelle Rahming, Cathleen Hassan, Franklyn and Charlyn Smith and Family, Quinten Brennen, Larry Albury, Dame Joan Sawyer, Suziemae Dorsett, Janet Bowe, Crystal Carey, Sophia Hunter and Family, Matthew and Ruby Sawyer, Debbie Forbes, Debbie, Marlin and Burten Sweeting, The Cargill Family, The Sands Family, Adrian Fisher and Family, Amanda Colebrooke, Rowena Symonette, Tezell Butler and Family, Judith Fox, Damon and Patrice Campbell, Mark Finlayson and Family, Marten Bastian, Andrew Jackson, Anita Smith, Anthony Cox, Augusta Wallace and Family, Beverley and Shelley Archer and Family, Michael Fernander, Betty Knowles, Beverly Newbold, Boomer George Armbrister, Brenden and Tyler Moorer, Buela Hart, Carol and Linda Sands, Christine Coakley, Crystal Carey, Cynthia Miller and Family, Dr. Duane and Laureka Sands, Robert “Sandy” and Michelle Sands, Dave and Joy Thurston, David and Leisha Burrows, Gully Turnquest and Family, Kendal “Funky” Demeritte and Family, Mickie Williams and Family, Kelvin Leach and Family, Debbie Forbes and Family, Debbie Sweeting, Dion Godet, Donna Nelson, Tyrone Palmer, Dr. Adrian Sawyer, Dr. Beverton and Rosel Moxey, Errol Thompson, Eulie Lafleur and Family, Leonardo Dean, Matthew Sawyer, Patrice Knowles, Selwyn, Lawrence, Valeria Smith, Trevor Moss, Moses Johnson, Reece Chipman, Keshia Cooper, Kevin ‘Chick’ Rolle, Lashanda McNeil, Melissa Darling, Kendrick and Georgette Albury, Gigi Miller, Grafton Ifill Jr. and Family, Daphne Stubbs, Andrew Curry, Sheldon Morris, Jarvin Cash, Amal Johnson, Gayren Wells, Coach Lottie, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Sean Neely, Tanya Sturrup, Greg Thompson, Gregory Williams, Gwyn Duncanson, Hazel Seymour and Family, Herby Styles, Janie Turner, Joan Major, Joey and Lolita Moxey and Family, Julie Simmons, Karen Brennen, Kencene Mingo and Family, Ritchie McKenzie and Family, Kingsley and Ruth Robinson and Family, Sharon Archer and Family, Laverne Lockhart, Lene and Myrtle Sands, Stan and Natasha Moss, Lloyd Davis, Loren Bowe, Marc and Dr. Yasmin Robinson and Family, Michael Fields, Mickey Williams and Family, The Hon. Mario Bowleg, Moses Johnson, Nathalie Strachan, Stan and Natasha Moss, Oniel Knowles and Family, Pam Carroll and Family, Pam Fisher and Family, Pedro Roberts Jr., Sahara and Pette Higgs and Family, Vanria Woodside and Family, Quinton “Barabas” and Maureen Woodside, Maxine Calendar and Family, Randy Sweeting, Reginald Darling, Rhonda Wilson, Rochelle Bastian, Matthew and Ruby Sawyer and Family, Rupert Cox, Sandra Johnson, Selwyn Strachan, Sheila Culmer, Sheldon Morris, Shirley Rutherford, Shirley Smith, Sonia Cox, Sophia Ward, Stella Thompson, Sylvia Kemp and Family, Ted and Yoandra Adderley, Vernon “Boy” Wilkinson, Veronica Gibbs, Virginia and Shirley Simmons and Family, Winky and Gloria Brown, William Wong, Eric and Elaine Cook, and Jessie Brown and Family, Management and staff of The National Sports Authority and The Betty Kenning Aquatic Centre, Management and Staff of The Medical Pavilion, and a host of other relatives and friends.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street (TODAY) Thursday 10th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be NO VIEWING at the church.