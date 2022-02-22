On Abaco, debris from Dorian still coming in

SPRING CITY, Abaco – Heaps of neatly sorted debris collected in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on Abaco, more than two million cubic yards of it, rests on a 70-acre plot of land in Spring City, Abaco.

The Spring City Debris Management Site, managed by J&G Pavers and Wilkem Waste Management Ltd, began operations shortly after Dorian decimated Abaco in 2019.

Renewed interest was sparked recently in what is happening at the various debris management sites contract by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) after DRA Executive Chairman Alex Storr claimed that Bahamian taxpayers were not receiving value for money in every instance.

Determined to stay out of controversy and above the politics, the managers at the Spring City site are carrying on with their work.

Household appliances, portions of roofs, pieces of scrap metal, wooden doors, lamp polls, windows, and just about every other portion of a home sit atop various piles of sorted debris at the site.

The debris is collected from thousands of businesses and homes on Abaco and continues to grow daily.

Reah Williams, project manager, said the site is slowly running out of space. The debris covers more than 62 acres of the land, she said.

There are piles of scrap metal, piles of biodegradable materials like wood, and heaps of white waste, such as refrigerators, freezers and stoves.

Brandon Bowe, site manager, said as soon as trucks arrive to deliver debris, it is sorted.

“We have a demobilization plan that we are putting into place,” he said.

“Right now we are in our initial phase, getting ready to go into our first phase, which is going to be our rough sorting.

“We’ve already done a lot of the sorting already.”

The team is also making wood, a much sought after material on Abaco, available to residents free of charge.

Hurricane Dorian’s ferocious winds, which topped out at a whopping 185 miles per hour, and its 25-foot storm surges smashed into homes and businesses and swept them inland into a gnarled mess that is still being cleaned up to this day.

Abaco has come a long way since the initial days after Dorian. The island was littered with debris in the immediate aftermath.

It was not uncommon to see portions of roofs pushed off the road onto the sidewalk or drive past dozens of boats that were beached near homes.

Today, the streets, sidewalks and other areas are relatively clear. But the ruins of old homes and businesses remain.

Many residents and business owners have not returned.

Williams explained why debris is still coming in this long after the storm.

“A lot of people are shocked that two years after the storm we are still here,” she said.

“What happened is that a lot of people didn’t have the money to demolish. So they cleaned up and a year later they were demolishing.

“All of that stuff is still coming in. Some people who were able to demolish and clean up, they weren’t able to reconstruct. Now that people are slowly catching themselves, they are catching up with demolishing and reconstruction and that causes there to still be debris.”

The DRA has authority over the site.

It was originally managed by the Department of Environmental Health Services, but was later turned over to J&G Pavers and Wilkem, companies that have connections to Abaco.

Williams said the group presented the DRA with a demobilization plan last July.

For now they await a response, but, she said, depending on the budget, the site can be cleared as soon as 15 months.

“It was clear to us that this was hard to manage because it is expensive,” she said.

Their biggest expenses are labor and material, according to Williams.

Heavy truck drivers contracted by the DRA, and reportedly paid by the load, pick up debris and drop it off at the site. On arrival, trucks are stopped at a checkpoint where they are photographed and logged into a database.

Williams explained that each log contains the time the truck arrived as well as the size of its load. It is then made available in the company’s database, which is accessible to members of the DRA.

When he spoke recently, Storr, the DRA chairman, acknowledged that the Spring City site was keeping up with reporting.

On average, between 19 and 30 trucks visit the site daily to drop off debris. At the height of operations, more than 100 trucks visited the site daily, Williams said.