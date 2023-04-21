One dead, another critical after latest shootings

A male was shot to death on Sea Breeze Lane last night, police reported.

The details of that incident were not immediately known.

Police reported the incident to media just after 9 p.m.

Two hours earlier, police reported that a male was shot on Quintine Alley, off Wulff Road. He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle and was in critical condition, police said.

The latest shootings came a day after a woman’s bullet-riddled body was found in the South Beach canal.

Police yesterday identified the woman as Yinka Strachan, 42, of South Beach.

They believe she was killed within 24 hours of her body being discovered.

Earlier in the week, police reported that a 36-year-old man of Marsh Harbour, Abaco, was shot dead on that island shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday.

These latest incidents also came in the same week that Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke of the crime crisis in the country at a CARICOM Summit on Crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The need to reduce violent crime has never been more urgent,” Davis said.

“Each year, hundreds of lives are at stake and many more affected by the resulting trauma. This moment of crisis for our region requires a collective response.

“… If we do not act decisively, our economic prospects will be further eroded by this ongoing wave of violence.”

One week ago, Allison Thompson, 38, and her daughter, Trevornika Thompson, 15, were found dead at their Ross Corner residence.

Police said they both had lacerations to the body.