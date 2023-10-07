One dead, nine in hospital after Abaco boating accident

One man died and nine people were hospitalized following a boating accident in Abaco waters last night, police said.

“According to reports, a 28-year-old boat operator was transporting an unconfirmed number of workers from Marsh Harbor to Montage Cay, onboard a white 27ft. 250 HP Yamaha single engine, when he reportedly struck a reef, which resulted in the passengers being thrown overboard,” police said in a press release.

“Immediately, a search and rescue team was organized, which lead to 19 passengers being recovered, one of whom was unresponsive.

“The passengers were all taken to the local clinic for medical attention, where it was determined that nine of the injured needed additional medical attention.”

Police said the nine victims, including the captain, were subsequently flown into New Providence where they were being treated for various injuries.

The man who was found unresponsive was pronounced dead by a doctor on Abaco.

“Presently, search efforts are continuing in an effort to locate additional persons who may have been onboard the vessel. Investigations into this matter continues,” police said on Saturday morning.