One Family wins Boxing Day Parade

One Family Junkanoo Group is the unofficial winner of the 2022 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade.

One Family earned a score of 92.73 points after sweeping five categories.

The group won Best Choreography, Best Music, Best Off-the-Shoulder and Best Performance and Best Overall Costume.

The group also secured second place in the Best Lead Costume, Best Free Dance, Best Shirley Street and Best Banner categories.

The Valley Boys finished second with a score of 92.48 points. The group took home the Best Free Dance, Best Lead Costume, Best Banner, Best Shirley Street and Best Step Down categories.

With 88.93 points, the Genesis Warhawks placed third.

Roots finished fourth with a score of 86.52 points.

Saxons was fifth with 84.79 points.

Music Makers, which received a 40-point penalty, rounded out the competition with 30 points.

The official results were announced at 11 a.m. by Parade Management Team Chairman Anthen Mortimer.

One Family Chairman Christina ‘Muffin’ Fernander said the win was special for group members

She said the win is dedicated to all of the members the group lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We bounced back,” she said.