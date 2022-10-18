One-in-eight women will develop breast cancer. Men are also at risk for breast cancer with a one-in-250 chance of developing the insidious disease according to surgical oncologist Dr. Don Major. Symptoms are the same in both men and women, commonly presenting as a lump in the breast, which Major said should raise concern and should be assessed by a physician.

Treatment for men’s breast cancer according to the doctor is also the same for women with respect to surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Because men tend to present later on in their disease process, they tend to need more aggressive treatment,” he said.

“Our data in The Bahamas [as it relates to breast cancer and diagnosis] at present is limited as we have only recently developed a cancer registry (2018) which actually records cancer data on a national level – but, globally, one-in-eight women will develop breast cancer.”

From the registry, in 2019, there were 202 breast cancer cases documented.

“The majority of these patients were seen at PMH [Princess Margaret Hospital] with a few participating private offices and Doctors Hospital,” said Major who works out of Centerville Medical Centre.

The doctor said there are still many offices that are not involved with the registry, and people who choose to seek treatment and overseas facilities are not captured by the registry.

“I am sure that there are many more cases that are not recorded due to these factors and hopefully with time and more participation from the private offices, we can see a true reflection of breast cancer in our community. There have been no recent studies discussing breast cancer incidence in The Bahamas and the registry only has data up to 2020, and the numbers (98 cases) are thought to be lower due to the pandemic.”

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed, awareness of the disease is heightened. And people are encouraged to be aware of their breasts.

“With respect to self-breast exams, it’s not recommended to do an examination, it’s recommended, however, to be aware of your breasts and what they feel and look like,” said Major.

Symptoms

Women and men are encouraged to recognize the symptoms that may indicate breast cancer, and to be cognizant of the fact that different people have different symptoms of breast cancer. And that some people do not have any signs or symptoms at all.

Symptoms people need to be aware of include a new lump in the breast or underarm (armpit); thickening or swelling of part of the breast; irritation or dimpling of breast skin; redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast; pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area; nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood; any change in the size or the shape of the breast; and pain in any area of the breast.

The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Preventions said people should keep in mind that symptoms can happen with other conditions that are not cancer.

People are also reminded that no breast is typical, and what is normal for one person may not be normal for another person. The way a woman’s breasts look and feel can be affected by getting their period, having children, losing or gaining weight, and taking certain medications. Breasts, they say, also tend to change with age.

There are different types of breast cancer. The most common types are invasive ductal carcinoma, and invasive lobular carcinoma, according to the CDC.

In ductal, the cancer cells begin in the ducts, then grow outside the ducts into other parts of the breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body.

In invasive, cancer cells begin in the lobules (a gland that makes milk), then spread from the lobules to the breast tissues that are close by. The invasive cancer cells can also spread to the other parts of the body.

The type of breast cancer depends on which cells in the breast turn into cancer, according to the CDC.

Risk factors

Risk factors you cannot change include getting older – the risk for breast cancer increases with age; most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50; genetic mutations – inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2. Women who have inherited these genetic changes are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Reproductive history – early menstrual periods before age 12 and starting menopause after age 55 – exposes women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer; having dense breasts – dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram. And women with dense breasts are more likely to get breast cancer. Personal history of breast cancer or certain noncancerous breast diseases; family history of breast or ovarian cancer; and previous treatment using radiation therapy.

Risk factors you can change include not being physically active – women who are not physically active have a higher risk of getting breast cancer; being overweight or obese after menopause – older women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight; taking hormones – some forms of hormone replacement therapy (those that include both estrogen and progesterone) taken during menopause can raise risk for breast cancer when taken for more than five years. Certain oral contraceptives (birth control pills) also have been found to raise breast cancer risk. Reproductive history – having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding, and never having a full-term pregnancy – can raise breast cancer risk; and drinking alcohol – studies show that a woman’s risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol she drinks.

According to the CDC, research suggests that other factors such as smoking, being exposed to chemicals that can cause cancer, and changes in other hormones, due to night shift working, also may increase breast cancer risk.

People who are high risk for breast cancer include those with a strong family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. They may also have a high risk for ovarian cancer.

Screening

Women are especially also encouraged to have themselves screened for breast cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease. The CDC says although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. Women are encouraged to talk to their doctor about which breast cancer screening tests – mammogram, breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) – are right for them, and when they should have them.

Other breast exams include a clinical breast exam by a doctor or nurse, who uses their hands to feel for lumps or other changes; and each individual being self-aware of how their breasts look and feel, so they can notice symptoms such as lumps, pain, or changes in size that may be of concern.

As a surgical oncologist, Major’s role is to assess patients and offer them the appropriate surgery and refer them to the medical oncologist if necessary. Surgical oncologists also follow patients for five years after their treatment to look for any signs of early recurrence.