One killed, nine injured in Abaco boating accident

One man was killed and nine others were injured when the boat they were on reportedly struck a reef near the southern end of Abaco shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, police reported.

According to reports, a 28-year-old boat operator was transporting an unconfirmed number of workers from Marsh Harbour to Montage Cay onboard a white 27-foot 250 HP Yamaha single engine when the accident occurred, resulting in the passengers being thrown overboard.

Immediately, a search and rescue team was organized which led to 19 passengers being recovered, one of whom was unresponsive, police said.

The passengers were all taken to the local clinic for medical attention. It was determined that nine of the injured needed additional medical attention.

The nine, who included the captain, were flown into New Providence where they were being treated for various injuries.

The unresponsive male was also examined by the district medical doctor on Abaco and pronounced dead.

Police reported on Friday that search efforts were continuing in an effort to locate additional people who may have been onboard the vessel.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), meanwhile, reported on the weekend that of the 22 passengers, Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) received eight individuals for further treatment.

As of 8:17 a.m. on Saturday, PMH had discharged one passenger, and seven passengers remained in the hospital listed in stable condition and receiving additional care.

Yesterday, the PHA said four passengers remained hospitalized.

Police said rescue efforts were discontinued and all individuals were accounted for.

Passengers who were on the vessel were Bahamians, Haitians, Guyanese and Hispanics, police also said.