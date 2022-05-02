One new COVID death reported

One new COVID death was reported and eight deaths from 2020 and 2021 were reclassified as COVID deaths over the weekend.

The dashboard for April 29 noted that a 38-year-old woman died of COVID on New Providence on April 3, 2022.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported that 11 deaths were reclassified, eight of which were classified as COVID deaths.

The eight deaths all happened between August 2020 and June 2021.

The update came as COVID cases in The Bahamas continued to increase over the last week.

Seventeen cases were recorded on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 13.9 percent.

Between April 23 and April 29, 95 new cases were recorded in the country, up from 75 the week before, from April 15 to April 22.

Forty-eight cases were recorded between April 8 and April 21.

While cases have been rising steadily, hospitalization numbers have remained low.

As of Saturday, eight people were hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of whom were in Princess Margaret Hospital and one in Grand Bahama Health Services.

None of them were in intensive care.