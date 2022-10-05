One year after being forced out, prison chief remains on leave

Less than two weeks after the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) election to office, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe announced that Commissioner of Corrections Charles Murphy was placed on immediate leave pending an investigation into several matters at the prison.

We never heard of the results of any investigation.

The move one year ago was controversial given that Munroe’s firm, in which he is now inactive, represented Bernadette Thompson-Murray and Doan Cleare, who filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the government. Cleare and Thompson-Murray claimed they were forced to take vacation to facilitate the appointment of Murphy as commissioner, a position they alleged he is unqualified for.

Murphy’s lawyer, Romona Farquharson, said last October that just two weeks before the September 16 general election, Munroe’s law firm, sought an adjournment in the case involving the two deputy commissioners of correctional services, who have since been reinstated at the prison.

Not too long after the PLP’s election, the Ministry of National Security ordered Cleare and Thompson-Murray to return to the prison, with Cleare appointed to act as commissioner of correctional services.

Amidst the controversy, the new prime minister, Philip Davis, told reporters on October 6, 2021, one year ago tomorrow, that he will ensure that there is transparency and “no conflict” following Munroe’s decision to send Murphy on administrative leave.

We are not surprised that we have not heard anything else from the prime minister on the matter, notwithstanding his commitment to ensure “transparency”.

Murphy has been on paid leave for one year now and his lawyer has since filed legal action in this matter.

“The decision to place Mr. Murphy on administrative leave, we’re seeking an order that quashes that action and decision; also, that he be awarded damages for what has taken place because it has affected his reputation,” Farquharson said.

“Even though he has been paid throughout the process, nonetheless, there has been damage to his reputation, and also working is not just receiving remuneration.

“There were other projects, other things, fulfillment that he was deprived of, so we are seeking as best as possible for the court to put a numerical value to that loss of expectation and him not being able to work; and as I said, the damage to his reputation, and to his family as well because his wife is a principal, and so this was very damaging for the family, very embarrassing and damaging.”

Asked if she was surprised that there was no evidence of the promised transparency in the matter given that the prime minister had promised to look into how it was handled, Farquharson said she was not.

“This is just how we know that they operate, which is just so sad,” she said yesterday, adding that lip service is often paid in an effort to justify actions and “abuse of the process”.

Farquharson said, “Really and truly, the investigation ought to have happened before you took such action. How is it you’re doing this and you haven’t investigated as yet?

“Nonetheless, you put him on administrative leave indefinitely, no reason given, no time frame given when he ought to make representations and defend himself. You’ve cast aspersions – this was this man’s vocation – that he behaved improperly, that he cost the government thousands of dollars.”

She said there has yet to be any proof that Murphy did anything improper.

“Does that take a year for you to prove?” Farquharson questioned.

She insisted, those involved “got what they wanted”.

The prime minister said a year ago the leadership at the prison was “under review”.

He said this review “may have possibly required” putting the commissioner on administrative leave.

When asked last October if the review was of Munroe’s involvement, he told The Nassau Guardian, “No, no, no. I’m just going to look at it.”

In his statement announcing Murphy’s administrative leave last year, Munroe said there were matters under investigation that resulted in the commissioner being placed on leave.

He said the briefing produced for him by Murphy “disclosed on the face of it that the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS) was not being operated in accordance with the Correctional Services Act”.

Munroe said it came to his attention that the prison management might have breached an order made by Supreme Court Justice Klein, ordering the release of an inmate who had been committed to prison himself for failing to obey an order of a Supreme Court judge.

The minister added that the inmate subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. He said it came to his attention that during the inmate’s stay at the prison, he was quarantined in a cell with three other individuals.

Farquharson-Seymour suggested at the time the minister was in a conflict of interest situation given his firm’s former clients were brought back to the prison.

When asked to respond to Farquharson-Seymour’s claim that he had had direct involvement in the case involving Thompson-Murray and Cleare, Munroe said last October, “Mr. Donovan Gibson has represented Cleare and Murray from the beginning. The record of the court would bear that out.”

While the authorities have one year later provided no update on the matter, The Nassau Guardian understands there are talks with the attorney general’s office about a possible settlement in Murphy’s case before the Supreme Court.