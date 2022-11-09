Only one cruise ship diverted because of TS Nicole

Only one cruise ship has been diverted from the Port of Nassau due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Department Head of the Ministry of Tourism’s Travel Compliance Unit Trevor Moss said yesterday.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane today with maximum sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour, but Moss said despite the threat, there has not been an influx in visitors trying to leave the country to get out of the way of the storm.

“We have been in constant contact with our officers and staff members in Abaco, Bimini, the Berry Islands, Andros and Grand Bahama. They have given us the details of the number of guests that are in those hotels and in in those marinas. We have not had a rush to leave the islands. Our guests have been coming and going as normal. The only difference we have is that we have one cruise ship for tomorrow that has been diverted, but all other cruise ships are still on schedule and they are coming in as expected,” he said during a press conference at the National Emergency Management Agency’s (NEMA) headquarters yesterday evening.

“Those in the marina have already made preparations to move from the marina to hotels if necessary. The Ministry of Tourism is confident that we can assure the safety of our guests who remain and ride out the storm with us.”

Because of the more northern path the storm has taken, the Nassau Airport Development Company said yesterday that Lynden Pindling International Airport will remain open.

“The latest information from the Bahamas Meteorological Department shows that Tropical Storm Nicole has shifted northward and away from New Providence,” the airport management company said.

“As such, LPIA will continue operations on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 should there be no significant change in the current path of Tropical Storm Nicole. LPIA and its stakeholders continue to be advised by the Bahamas Meteorological Department and will provide continued updates on airport operations.”