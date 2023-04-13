Open letter from The Bahamas’ environmental community

Dear Editor,



We the undersigned, committed to preserving and protecting The Bahamas’ unique natural environment, call for a thorough, transparent review of the environmental, economic and cultural impacts of Royal Caribbean’s proposed beach project on Paradise Island.

We stand on the commitments by the prime minister, the Ministry of the Environment, and the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection to ensure a thorough review guided by the expressed interest of the Bahamian public and in line with our environmental laws.

Our concerns include, but are not limited to, the threats of the proposed development on the fragile coastline of Paradise Island, the pollution of our waters, the safety and traffic in our harbor, the negative economic impact of having thousands of cruise line passengers bypass our capital’s downtown, and the future and unforeseen consequences of selling out our natural resources and heritage to a foreign entity with no real/substantive return for the Bahamian people.

To date, there has been a lack of transparency, with little or no opportunity for public input or dialogue.

Critical questions posed to Royal Caribbean and government agencies have gone unanswered.

In order to achieve the level of public discussion and due diligence merited by this controversial development, we propose that the review process include the following:

• Online public access to all documents related to the beach project submitted to the government by Royal Caribbean, inclusive of the cultural and environmental impact assessments and management plans;

• Responses and mitigation plans related to the beach project submitted to the government by Royal Caribbean;

• Open in-person and online town halls at which members of the public will be permitted ample time to express their views, and a commitment to making transcripts available online;

• Royal Caribbean written responses to numerous unanswered questions shared by The Bahamas’ business and environmental communities regarding the impact of its proposed project; and

• Publishing of an environmental review timetable, including a schedule of town halls and public comment period, by no later than April 30, 2023.

Respectfully,

– Eric Carey, Bahamian environmentalist and former executive director of the Bahamas National Trust

– Joseph Darville, executive chairman, Save the Bays

– Sam Duncombe, executive director, reEarth

– Rashema Ingraham, executive director, Waterkeepers

– Casuarina McKinney, executive director, Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF)

– Gail Woon, president, EarthCare