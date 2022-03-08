News

Opening of Parliament cost nearly $290k

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 2 hours ago
198 1 minute read
In conversation during the Opening of Parliament at Baha Mar are (from left) Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting; Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Wednesday, October 6, 2021 file photo.

The government spent nearly $290,000 on the Opening of Parliament, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis had previously said $200,000 was budgeted for the event.

However, according to a copy of the government’s bill with Baha Mar, which was obtained by The Guardian, the Opening of Parliament cost $288,177.40.

A breakdown of charges indicates that $112,092 was spent on banquet food, $41,600 on beverages and $11,500 on rooms.

An additional $80,108.56 was categorized as audio-visual charges.

Service charges came up to $23,053.80 while taxes totaled $19,823.04.

The booking date on the document was October 5, 2021 to October 7, 2021.

Hundreds of people attended the Opening of Parliament at Baha Mar on October 7, 2021.

Following the event, which took up several rooms of the Baha Mar Convention Center, messages, which claimed that the event cost the newly elected Davis administration $500,000, began to spread on social media.

However, Baha Mar Senior Executive Vice President Robert “Sandy” Sands assured reporters at the time that “this was not a profit-making venture for Baha Mar”.

He declined to disclose the contractual arrangements between the government and the resort.

Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson later committed to providing the cost for the event.

However, up to last month, when asked by The Nassau Guardian, he was unable to do so.

Photo of Jasper Ward Jasper Ward Send an email 2 hours ago
198 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward

Jasper Ward started at The Nassau Guardian in September 2018. Ward covers a wide range of national and social issues. Education: Goldsmiths, University of London, MA in Race, Media and Social Justice

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Get on with it’

‘Get on with it’

2 hours ago
Photo of New diplomats receive instruments of appointment

New diplomats receive instruments of appointment

2 hours ago
Photo of Wilchcombe says women should have equal rights and pay

Wilchcombe says women should have equal rights and pay

2 hours ago
Photo of Govt mulling sanctions against Russia

Govt mulling sanctions against Russia

2 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker