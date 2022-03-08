Opening of Parliament cost nearly $290k

The government spent nearly $290,000 on the Opening of Parliament, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis had previously said $200,000 was budgeted for the event.

However, according to a copy of the government’s bill with Baha Mar, which was obtained by The Guardian, the Opening of Parliament cost $288,177.40.

A breakdown of charges indicates that $112,092 was spent on banquet food, $41,600 on beverages and $11,500 on rooms.

An additional $80,108.56 was categorized as audio-visual charges.

Service charges came up to $23,053.80 while taxes totaled $19,823.04.

The booking date on the document was October 5, 2021 to October 7, 2021.

Hundreds of people attended the Opening of Parliament at Baha Mar on October 7, 2021.

Following the event, which took up several rooms of the Baha Mar Convention Center, messages, which claimed that the event cost the newly elected Davis administration $500,000, began to spread on social media.

However, Baha Mar Senior Executive Vice President Robert “Sandy” Sands assured reporters at the time that “this was not a profit-making venture for Baha Mar”.

He declined to disclose the contractual arrangements between the government and the resort.

Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson later committed to providing the cost for the event.

However, up to last month, when asked by The Nassau Guardian, he was unable to do so.