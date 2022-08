Ophelia Eloise Adderley, 88 yrs., a resident of Prince Charles Drive & formerly of Stevenson, Cat Island, died at her daughter’s residence, Calvin Street, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

She is survived by her 2 daughters: Maria Adderley & Daisy Munroe; 1 son: Raymond Adderley; numerous grand & great grandchildren; 2 brothers: McFarlain & Hillary Wendel Bain; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.