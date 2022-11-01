OPM stresses that govt only paying for travel of technocrats to COP27

The majority of people traveling to COP27 will be privately funded, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said yesterday, noting that the government will only pay for the travel of its technocrats.

Rochelle Newbold, special advisor on climate change at OPM, said last week that 70 people from The Bahamas will travel to Egypt to attend COP27.

“The prime minister and his wife and agriculture minister will travel Friday with a team of eight,” said OPM Press Secretary Clint Watson.

“The attorney general will travel when they return for the week of negotiations.

“Other government technical civil servants will travel over a three-week period at different times based on their area and expertise from various departments.

“The remaining 37-plus people are all private sector and self-funded, from NGOs to youth organizations to private companies.”

OPM Director of Communications Latrae Rahming added, “The government is covering the cost of its technocrats who will be in bilateral reporting on the country’s progress on different events and they will be in negotiations.”

COP27 will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to November 18.