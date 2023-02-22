Opposition blasts govt’s spending as deficit rises

Pointing to a rise in the deficit despite a rise in revenue during November and December 2022, the Free National Movement yesterday criticized the Davis administration’s continued spending.

The recently released Monthly Fiscal Summary Report for the month of November showed that while revenue receipts were up nine percent to $187.2 million, there was a deficit of $86.3 million, which was up 28.6 percent over the same period a year prior.

“Given that the deficit has gotten worse, even in an improving economy with no pandemic-related spending, the opposition is concerned that the government will not meet its planned budget deficit target. By fiscal year end, we are concerned that we will end up with a larger-than-projected debt and a deteriorating fiscal situation, that will require even more borrowing and more taxes on the Bahamian people,” said East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson, who is also the shadow minister of finance.

“We again call on the government to curtail its lavish and extravagant spending and instead put priority on the programs which provide benefits directly to Bahamian families and communities. The government is calling on everyone to sacrifice and is unprepared to do the same.”

In November, total expenditure increased 14.5 percent to $273 million with recurrent expenditure – including almost $70 million in emoluments – increased 8.2 percent over the same period in 2021.

“The November and December 2022 monthly fiscal reports have revealed that the Davis administration is squandering the benefits of increasing revenues. Sadly with the increase in revenue, they are increasing spending even more and Bahamians continue to suffer. While we are pleased to see the rise in revenue year-over-year in both November and December, it is most concerning that we also saw a rise in deficits totaling over $90 million over the same period last year. Clearly, the government has taken more from the people but we are in a worse fiscal position,” Thompson said.

“By their reports, through the midpoint of the fiscal year, while total revenue has increased some $121 million when compared to the previous year, total spending has gone up by $128 million. So even while things are improving, the government through the mid-year has made the deficit position worse when compared to the same point last year, tacking on some $275.6 million to the national debt. The deficit has also increased year-over-year from 269 million in 2021 to 275.6 million in 2022.”