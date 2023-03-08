Opposition decries mandatory Airbnb registration

The opposition yesterday called it unacceptable that the government issued public notices telling short-term vacation rental owners that they are now required to register with the government, without any Cabinet minister formally explaining the new policy.

The Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) announced last week that effective March 1, short-term vacation property owners are required to register with the department by the end of April via its newly established online portal. As a result they would officially become recognized by the Bahamian government, become eligible for funding, would not face 2023 business license or registration fees and also get free advertising.

The DIR said its immediate objective was to identify up to 10,000 short-term vacation rental properties as it seeks to properly regulate the industry.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, who is also the opposition shadow minister of finance, questioned what legal authority makes registration of these properties mandatory.

“It is absolutely astounding that Bahamians are seeing public notices about forced registrations of their Airbnb, signaling some new policy initiative of the government, with absolutely no clear statement by any Cabinet minister explaining what this policy is and why it is necessary. The government is also proceeding with these notices without any consultation with industry stakeholders. It is an unfortunate pattern of this government,” Thompson said in a statement.

“As we are going through the budget exercise, the prime minister or the minister of tourism had ample opportunity to announce and explain this new policy and yet we have heard nothing. This is a total abduction of the principles of forthright and accountable governance. It is frankly inexcusable. It is back door policy making and it is unacceptable.

“The public notices are claiming that these registrations are or will be mandatory. The notices are speaking to “no 2023 business license and registration fees” as if to foreshadow business license and registration fee beginning next year. Where in law is such mandatory registration required? What fees and business licenses are the Department of Inland Revenue foreshadowing?”

The hotel industry has long complained about the short-term vacation rental industry because rental owners do not pay taxes. However, property owners have said they do not get the same level of concessions that hotel properties get.

The government has long said it is a part of the economy it wishes exploit for tax revenue.

“The opposition demands that the government must do what any government ought to do and have the responsible minister present to the Bahamian people a full explanation on the new government policy. And given that the registration is intended to be mandatory, with the prospect of fees and business license moving forward, it must be brought to Parliament for consideration and debate,” Thompson said.

“We in the opposition, however, go on record noting that anything that is proposed must not add any more regulatory burden on the Bahamian vacation home rental hosts themselves as enterprising entrepreneurs. The government must come clean and give full disclosure of their policy and what they are seeking to extract from Bahamians.”

Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed in his 2021/2022 budget communication his administration’s aim to generate $31 million from charging value-added tax (VAT) on the full value of vacation rental properties.

Following amendments to the Value Added Tax Act in 2019, vacation rental marketplaces such as Airbnb began to charge VAT, but only on guest service fees, which were then remitted to government.

Minnis said at the time that charging VAT on the total value of the booking allowed for greater equity in government taxation and would ensure that all parties pay their fair share and all businesses compete on a level playing field.