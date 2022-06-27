Business

Opposition demands answers on tariff adjustment

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email June 27, 2022
195 2 minute read
Kwasi Thompson.

Shadow Minister of Finance Kwasi Thompson yesterday demanded that the government explain why an amendment to tariffs on boats was not tabled, debated and passed during the recent budget exercise.

Thompson was referring to a memorandum from the Ministry of Finance dated June 23 and signed by Financial Secretary Simon Wilson instructing the Department of Customs to treat tariff heading 8903 – which deals with pleasure vessels – as duty free until subsequent amendments to the Tariff Act are done during the next budget exercise.

In a statement, Thompson said the memorandum raises a number of very serious and fundamental questions that demand an answer.

“What exactly is the legal authority for the Ministry of Finance to adjust these tariffs outside of the parliamentary process? It is our understanding that only through Parliament can tariffs be changed,” noted the statement.

“As such, are the instructions in the memorandum lawful instructions? Why is this being done in secret? This matter was never raised in the public domain during the budget exercise as a policy initiative of the government. Why has the government sought to sneak this on the Bahamian people? Whose interests are being served by these changes done outside of the public’s view?” 

He continued, “Why is the government giving further tax breaks to the well off? There is no good reason to provide blanket duty free provisions for pleasure crafts that are purchased in the main by high income and wealthy individuals. We cannot accept that we have asked pensioners to pay VAT on medicine and single parents to pay VAT on baby supplies, while we allow the rich to buy pleasure boats duty free. That is an untenable position that must be reversed immediately.

“If true, we are troubled by this development and demand that the government take immediate steps to explain publicly what happened and to correct the situation without delay.”

Guardian Business understands that the move to remove duty from pleasure vessels is to strengthen The Bahamas’ competitive edge in the boating and yachting market, by attracting more boaters and yachters to purchase and register their vessels in this jurisdiction, instead of in Florida.

It is believed that the government would benefit from taxes on the sales of the vessels, as well as registration fees, as opposed to just the revenue collected from cruising permits each year.

Photo of Paige McCartney Paige McCartney Send an email June 27, 2022
195 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Paige McCartney

Paige McCartney

Paige joined The Nassau Guardian in 2010 as a television news reporter and anchor. She has covered countless political and social events that have impacted the lives of Bahamians and changed the trajectory of The Bahamas. Paige started working as a business reporter in August 2016. Education: Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2006 with a BA in Radio and Television News

Related Articles

Photo of CEO: BPL has to revisit tariff rate

CEO: BPL has to revisit tariff rate

June 27, 2022
Photo of Proper NIB funding policy needed immediately, notes actuarial report

Proper NIB funding policy needed immediately, notes actuarial report

June 27, 2022

Cotton Bay reaffirms commitment to build Ritz Carlton Reserve on Eleuthera

June 27, 2022

BNT throws support behind one of two Long Island projects

June 27, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker