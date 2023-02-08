Opposition demands govt reverse ‘frustrating’ business license policies

Stressing that many Bahamian small businesses are only just beginning to recover from the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson – the opposition’s shadow minister of finance – urged the government yesterday to immediately reverse a handful of new policy changes required for business license renewals.

Guardian Business reported yesterday issues raised by Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, chairperson of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), who said the Department of Inland Revenue’s (DIR) new requirements are causing weeks-long delays. The requirements include that all businesses must submit a real property tax (RPT) assessment number, even if they are renters; and all businesses earning less than $100,000 in annual revenue must provide proof of income.

Calling it shameful that the private sector has had to publicly blast the government over its policies, Thompson said the opposition supports the comments by the BCCEC and called for the Davis administration to immediately address the concerns raised.

“The government should be doing all it can to promote, assist and encourage small businesses instead of adding to their frustrations. We demand that the government immediately reverse their hastily imposed and ill-advised requirements for business owners to chase down the real property tax information of their landlords. In no scenario is that a reasonable requirement of a tenant,” Thompson said yesterday in a statement.

“We demand that the government cease its requirements for proof of income during this licensing period for micro and small businesses. If the government wants to change the financial information required from small businesses, it must give the businesses at least six months to plan for and adequately provide the information, with provisions for the training and support of small businesses. This is an added expense that some businesses will find very difficult to meet.

“We demand that the government cease its wholly unreasonable and expensive demand that all customs brokers pay to integrate with its Customs Click2Clear system. This should be something that is wholly optional for brokers. And if the government wishes to demand integration, the government must be prepared to foot the lion’s share of the costs.”

In addition to the new DIR policies for business license renewals, Bahamas Power and Light has recently implemented a glide path recovery strategy in which the fuel surcharge on consumer bills increases incrementally over 12 months, In addition, the government as of January 1 increased the minimum wage to $260 from $210 per week. The government is also mulling over an increase in the National Insurance Board (NIB) contribution rate, which was recommended by the NIB board last year, as a necessary policy to begin to save the fund from depletion in 2028, which was projected in the latest actuarial review completed last year.

Thompson said the Davis administration is only making it more difficult for businesses and its policies are frustrating the private sector.

“The FNM does not recall any relevant minister of this Davis administration speaking to the ‘‘ease of doing business’ in the Bahamas. The government has wholly failed to focus on making it easier for businesses to operate,” he said.

“There is no push to get capital and resources into the hands of Bahamian entrepreneurs and small businesses which desperately need them. This government seems content to push initiatives that make it harder to do business in The Bahamas. We demand that they reverse their approach and instead turn their energy to finding ways to empower and expand the Bahamian entrepreneurial class.”