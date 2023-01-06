Opposition on SDRs: Does the govt have liquidity issues?

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard yesterday questioned if the government’s “rush” to utilize financing provided through the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) special drawing rights is a signal of a liquidity crisis for the Ministry of Finance.

The opposition held a virtual press conference yesterday to further hammer the Davis administration with claims of breaking the law in accessing $233 million through the IMF’s SDRs.

“What has arisen so suddenly that they needed to draw down on this advance and they could not come to Parliament in December or November or October, to mention they are going to engage in such a sizable advance? They ought to have then tidied up the legislation, if that’s the red herring argument they want to use,” Pintard said.

“It did raise a concern as to whether they were experiencing any liquidity issues. According to the government they are ahead of revenue collections. They have given the impression really that things are going exceptionally well for them. We have said in earlier press engagements that we don’t buy it. We simply don’t buy the story, because they have sprung on the Bahamian public a series of taxes and fees that again was not a part of their budget discussions or subsequent discussions on the management of various ministries. So the increase of fees in the manner they did it with respect to the Ministry of Transport was again worrisome for us.”

The opposition has taken the position that the government did not lay out its plan to use the IMF SDR funding in its annual borrowing plan, which was released last year.

However, a response to inquiries by this newspaper from the Ministry of Finance yesterday indicated that it was included in a range of domestic financing options outlined in the report.

Kwasi Thompson, the opposition’s shadow minister of finance, said the seemingly rushed and hushed move raised red flags on the current state of the country’s financial position.

“The question again is, why take this course in the manner upon which they have taken? It does raise flags in terms of the country’s finances. It does raise a red flag in terms of our fiscal position. It is a real question that must be answered. Because if you decide that I am going to take this advance now without properly changing the law and you admit it, what was the urgent matter that took place that you couldn’t proceed within the law?” he said.

The opposition maintains that the government’s use of the IMF funding violates the provisions of Section 21 of the Central Bank Act and represents a breach of Section 68 (1) of the Debt Management Act, which expressly prohibits public officials from borrowing money without lawful authority.

The government has said it intends to bring necessary amendments to those pieces of legislation.