Funeral Service for the late Oralee Angela Moss Johnson aged 58 of Bay Lilly Grove, Sea Breeze will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 3rd June, 2023 at Calvary Bible Church, Collins Avenue. Officiating will be Pastor Cedric Moss assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, JFK Drive & Gladstone Road.

Left to mourn her loss and cherish her memories are her Husband: William Johnson; Children: Giovanni Johnson, Deborah Johnson, and Donte Johnson (step); Granddaughter: Samorah Johnson (step); Sisters: Rosalee Prophete and Phillippa (Fabian) Moss-Whymns; Brothers: Basil (Patricia) Moss, Pastor Cedric (Alexine) Moss, Attorney Paul (Laniqua) Moss II, and Devroy (Cimeko) Moss; Nieces: Jahmalah (Daren) Moss-Rolle, Vashti Prophete, Dr. Danielle Moss, Devina Moss, Azariah Moss, Shekina Moss, Abigail Moss, Angelique Moss, Ruth Moss, Devora Moss, and Ameena Moss; Nephews: Attorney Cedric Moss II, Schneider Prophete Jr., Devroy Moss Jr., Paul Moss III, Samuel Moss III, and Joshua Moss; Grandnieces: Maliah Rolle, Myiah Rolle, and Daliah Smith; Grandnephews: Mahlik Williams and Marco Rolle; Aunts: Ludell (Eneas) Theophilus & family, Nicola Moss, Althea Moss & family, Celsior Deveaux & family, Beryl Ferguson & family, Linda Rahming & family, Altymease Murray & family, Myrtle Deveaux & family, Minerva Edwards & family, Lovetha Johnson & family, Lulamae Rolle & family, and Migrene Moss & family; Uncles: Wendell (Alice) Deveaux & family, Ronald Collie & family, McArthur Moss & family, Robert (Estelle) Moss & family, Brevis Moss & family, and Cedric (Ettemae) Deveaux & family; Cousins: the family of Genuis and Cleomie Stubbs (deceased), the family of Elias and Mable Ferguson (deceased), the family of Gloria Hanna (deceased), the family of Lathisha Deleveaux (deceased), the family of Elvie Moss (deceased), the family of Alfred and Myrtis Moss (deceased), and the family of Samuel and Gertrude Moss (deceased); Relatives through husband William Johnson – Father-in-law: Cecil Lloyd Sr.; Sisters-In-Law: Geletha Johnson, Annette (Larry) Lloyd, Susan (Glen) Johnson, and Janita (Joseph) Romer; Brothers-In-Law: Rev. Dr. Willis (Dr. Yvette) Johnson, Cecil Lloyd Jr., and Edward Lloyd; Grandaunts-In-Law: Ledoris Lloyd, Fairlyn Smith, Elsiemae, Annis & Sheila Smith; Nieces: Jude Johnson, Jamie (Trez) Grant, Rodeshia Kelly, Georgette (Rashad) Gittens, Ebony (Cecil) Roberson, Monique (Jermaine) Fountain, Cheryl (Mark) Ambrister, Desiree Romer, Charisma (Anthony) Cartwright, and Anthea (Marvin) Dames; Nephews: ASP Leonardo (Shafegah) Johnson, Lewayde (TaKira) Johnson, Jay Willis (Tekeisha) Johnson, Joshua (Mia) Johnson, Rev. Joel (Thea) Johnson, Warren (Alexis) Cartwright, Dearren Cartwright, Rodney Kelly, and Geronimo (Annmarie) Romer; Cousins: Sylvia McKenzie, Stevanette Rollins, Rodero Miller, Braython Morley, and Verron Brown; Other Relatives & Friends: Leslie Bain, Delores Forbes, Bibi Clare, Rhoda Jackson, Greta Meadows, Suzette Hislop, Yvonne Ferguson, Lona Bent-Thomas (Canada), Mark Thomas, Jennifer Clark (New Jersey), Dr. Albert Ferguson and family, Rev. Dr. C. B. Moss and family, Felix and Mary Musgrove, Melrose Pinder and family, the congregation of Kingdom Life Church, neighbors of Bay Lilly Grove, the communities of Chester’s and Lovely Bay Acklins, the entire Darling, Deveaux, Moss, Johnson, and Collie families in The Bahamas and the U.S.A., and a host of other relatives, friends, and associates, including: the doctors and nurses at Doctors Hospital, especially: Dr. Wesley Francis, Dr. Duane Sands, Dr. Kevin Moss, Dr. Michael Darville, Dr. Earl Cash, Jr., and Dr. Jason Thompson, and the ICU Nursing Staff, especially: RN Margot, RN Kamala, RN Shavonne, RN Ashley, and RRT Marge.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 1st June, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 3rd June, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.