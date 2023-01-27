Funeral Service for the late Oraleen Joyce Maycock aged 81of Canary Terrace, Monastery Park and formerly of Duncan Town, Ragged Island will be held at 10:00 a.m. TODAY Friday 27th January, 2023 at Christ The King Anglican Parish, Ridgeland Park. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Dwight Rolle. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Family and friends left to cherish fond memories of Oraleen and longing to see her again, include, Children: Wanda Maycock, Lucinda (Michael) Rolle, Geneva Copeland, Sandy Maycock, and Marvin (Kaniella) Maycock; Siblings: Emmett, Joseph, and Juanita Munroe; Grandchildren: Devinn Cartwright, Alexander Copeland, Je’kyle and Acacia Rolle, Erinn Hanna, Ashton, Dannay, Kandise and Maliah Maycock; Great granddaughter: Krystal Maycock; Sisters-in-Law: Mary Jane Moxey, Maxine Maycock, Julia Munroe and Patricia Munroe; Brothers-in-Law: Clement Maycock and Marcus Moxey; Nephews: Clinton, Jed Sr., Sean Sr., Kevin, Dion, Kayle, Wayne, Oran, Omar, Decarlos, Jamal and Wayde Munroe, Dave and Doswell Coakley Jr., Lester, Daniel, Mark & Dr. Marlon Moxey, and Patrick Maycock; Nieces: Terecita Ward, Padrey Lockhart, Sherece, Miranda, Kimberly, Robyn, Chackanta, Ghandia, Dr. Indira, and Shade Munroe, Nicole Thomas, Tina Barry, Desiree Moxey, Shantel Fowler, Gia Lockhart, Joyann Wallace, Jermaine Basden, Dr. Ailsa Cherubin, Renea Bastian, Deidre Moxey, Thea Albury, Altrice Munroe, Melaushena Nixon, Beverly, Darlene, Sheena, and Susanne Maycock and Keysha Maycock-Laroda; Grandnieces and grandnephews, too numerous to mention; Other Family and Close Friends: Nelson and Verlene Moxey, Hazel Chipman, Dr. Rhonda Chipman-Johnson, Hubert “Tony” and Roxanne Chipman and family, Monique Delancy, William, Ellery, Elkenny and Dr. Freeman Lockhart, Sheena Pinder, Angela and Orion Munroe, Cypriana Munnings, Gelita Wilson, Constance Lewis, Stephanie Pintard, Christine Maycock, Patrice Lusa, Lisa Fowler, Ethel Smith, Suziemae Lockhart, Barbara Pinder, Merle Johnson, Maria Daxon, Lemuel, Etienne and Cephas Maycock Jr., Elvita Lockhart, Dr. Locksley Munroe, Dr. Lomar Munroe and the staff of The Southern Community General Clinic, Wendell and Fayneta Smith and family, Yvette Morris, Lee Armbrister, Althea Davis, Edith Wilson, Monique Robinson, Janea Taylor, The children of Arthur and Rose Maycock, Charmene Wallace, Willemina Smith, Charmaine Tucker, Ariminta Watson, Ephraim and Ernestine Joffre, Cleo Rolle, Carolyn Wallace, Eliza Wallace, Rosalie Foulkes, Enamae Flowers, Constance Bethel, Tanya Hunt Major, Gerald and Iris Cartwright, Pastor Dean Wells, The Rivers family of Alabama, The Hicks, Robison and Copeland families of Atlanta Georgia, Rev. Father I. Ranfurly Brown, Father Dwight Rolle and the clergy, ACW and congregation of Christ The King Anglican Parish, The Monastery Park community and the entire community and descendants of Ragged Island.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

There will be NO public viewing.