ORG advocates for FOIA onInternational Day forUniversal Access to Information

Dear Editor,



September 28 marks the International Day for Universal Access to Information, a day proclaimed by UNESCO to emphasize the importance of legal and practical frameworks for the public to access information.

This year, the conversation focuses on the role of artificial intelligence and e-governance in enhancing access to information and the necessity of ensuring the ethical use of these technologies.

However, here in The Bahamas, we are yet to fully enact key provisions of our own access to information legislation, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) of 2017, stalling progress before we even encounter the dilemmas of the digital age.

The FOIA, which the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has staunchly advocated for, seeks to reinforce the fundamental principles of democracy: government accountability, transparency, and public participation in national decision-making processes.

It was designed to provide the public with access to government-held information, allowing the citizenry to hold their government accountable and make informed choices.

Despite being enacted in 2017, subsequent administrations have failed to bring into force crucial sections of the FOIA that cover the process for applying for and accessing information, thus hampering the public’s fundamental right to information.

The inability to fully enact the FOIA is a significant bottleneck in our democratic process.

While the world is advancing discussions on the ethical implications of artificial intelligence and transparency in e-governance, The Bahamas struggles to grant its citizens the basic right to access information about the workings of their government.

Informed citizens are the backbone of a thriving democracy; they can make enlightened decisions, whether at the polls or in daily life, thereby contributing to a healthier, more inclusive society.

We believe that collaborative efforts among the government, civil society, and the private sector can bring about a culture of transparency and open dialogue, essential elements for the progress and sustainability of our democracy.

To this end, ORG was proud to partner with the information commissioner, Retired Justice Keith Thompson, and the FOIA Unit in early 2022, to offer a Public Educational Town hall on FOIA.

In this virtual forum attended by hundreds, it was publicly revealed that as an initial phase of implementation, 10 government agencies will be able to receive and respond to requests for information from citizens.

This statement was reiterated during this year’s budget debate, but it remains unclear whether sufficient funding and resources have been allocated for execution of this objective.

Universal Access to Information Day is not merely a symbol but a crucial reminder of the importance of citizens’ right to information, a cornerstone for building transparent, accountable, and inclusive societies.

ORG continues to advocate for a functional, fair and robust FOIA and invites all stakeholders to join in advocating for the realization of a society where access to information is not a privilege, but a fundamental right enjoyed by all.

The Bahamian public has a critical role in achieving this goal.

We encourage citizens to “get informed” and “get involved”, and learn about their rights to public information and how to access and use this tool to better their lives.

If the members of the public raise their voices and urge their elected representatives to fully enact and fund all provisions of the FOIA, much can be accomplished.

We hope this day serves as a catalyst for positive change, prompting a renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and the right to information in The Bahamas.

In the pursuit of a stronger, more informed Bahamas, let’s continue the conversation on access to information and push for the realization of our rights enshrined in the FOIA.

Let us step into the future with a commitment to ensuring that advancements in technology, like AI and e-governance, are used responsibly to enhance access to information and not to create new barriers.

Thank you for your attention to this crucial matter.

Sincerely,



— The Organization for

Responsible Governance