ORG brings its ‘Active Citizens’ message to GB

Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) representatives brought their “Active Citizens Bahamas” campaign to Grand Bahama last week with the hope of teaching residents how to create positive change in their respective communities.

ORG Assistant Director Steffon Evans and Engagement Program Manager Tayte Adderley visited two schools and a church over two days, sharing the organization’s objectives and the campaign’s goals.

“In its very simplest definition, the campaign seeks to teach Bahamians how to create positive change in their community,” Evans said.

“What it does is highlight what an active citizen is – being someone committed to the best version of themselves in their communities; it talks about what an active citizen should know about their country, the government – how it’s set up, different spaces they can occupy as members of the community and more.”

He continued, “It goes on to what an active citizen does, which is being active in the community through being involved.”

Evans said, as an example, students can organize and participate in cleanups across their schools and communities, and just be aware of the small things that everyone can work together and do to create a safe and productive society.

The ORG meetings were held at Lucaya International School, Walter Parker Primary School and with the leadership team at the Church of God of Prophecy Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

“At the session with the church group, we talked about initiatives to get members of the local church and the community of Pinedale involved in Active Citizens,” Evans said.

“As a people, we all need to be equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to be active citizens.”

He added that the organization will also work with the Ministry of Grand Bahama and the business community during a follow-up visit.

The ORG’s plan, in conjunction with the global foundation Templeton Religion Trust, is to visit 10 islands with the “Active Citizens Bahamas” campaign.

The visit to Grand Bahama was its fifth island, after Bimini, Cat Island, Eleuthera and Long Island.

Ten-year-old Teshna Pinder, a sixth-grade student at Walter Parker Primary School and member of the Discovery Club, participated in ORG’s session at her school.

“It was interesting because we got to be a part of a demonstration where Mr. Evans explained how the government works,” Teshna said.

“I was one of the students he selected, so holding the mace, well, not the real one. But having him tell us about it and the different parts of government was good. We learn it in class, but actually holding it and seeing is special.”

Teshna said she will do her best to become a good citizen of her country.

Senior Pastor of Church of God of Prophecy Pinedale Keith Palmer believes the church can have a positive impact by assisting with the implementation of ORG’s programs.

“Also ensuring that we play our role, by first being the example of what good governance represents,” Palmer said.

“Good governance is a personal application to walk with a large degree of integrity and so the church has a responsibility to a life of integrity, and also transparency.

“Meaning that our business transactions must be with integrity and transparent. Then, we can call upon those who sit in seats of authority, whether it be leading a board in community affairs or higher up.”

Palmer encouraged all citizens to speak to issues and suggest solutions.

“We must demand more of those who sit in the seat of authority, but we can only do that if we ourselves have committed and we are walking with a sense of integrity,” he said.