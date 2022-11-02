ORG encourages adoption of standard public consultation processes 

In light of the furor that erupted in the grocery and pharmaceutical sectors after Prime Minister Philip Davis announced price control changes in a national address on October 11, the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) is encouraging the adoption of standard public consultation processes.

Both the Retailers Grocers Association and the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association have said the push back against the public policy measure could have been avoided had the government consulted the sectors to better understand the impact the changes would have.

The objections to the new measures resulted in private pharmacies in the country temporarily closing yesterday after the government initially failed to acknowledge a proposal their association submitted to the government on the issue last week.

ORG said it is aware of and has noted the current unrest between the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association and the government.

The civil society organization said, “Over the past five years, ORG has and continues to advocate for a standardized consultation process that allows for proactive opportunities for stakeholder input and engagement.

“As outlined in ORG’s position paper, public consultation goes beyond notification of the public of policy changes. Instead, it facilitates essential two-way communication through which opinions and expertise may be shared, problems identified, and proposals evaluated.”

ORG added, “The goal of public consultation is to collect meaningful information and feedback for use in the development of a higher quality policy that sustainably benefits our citizenry.

“Public consultation increases transparency, access and buy in from stakeholders and helps to identify unanticipated consequences. As can be seen in our current situation, lack of proactive stakeholder consultation can have negative impacts on those most in need.

“In short, we must include the people working within these sectors to mitigate the long-lasting effects they create.”

Many in the impacted sectors were blindsided by the prime minister’s announcement on October 11.

The government’s failure to consult on the significant changes has been roundly criticized.

Others, like The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), continue to highlight the importance of stakeholder consultations.

In a statement yesterday, BCCEC stood with the Retailers Grocers Association, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association, Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, and others in their efforts to work with the government in finding a suitable and workable path forward on their current issues.

“These industry and trade associations have been vocal on issues impacting their members, many of whom are also members of the BCCEC,” the chamber said.

“The BCCEC has long believed in, and continues to advocate for, meaningful and robust consultation between the government and the business community.

“Such consultation is an essential prerequisite to the smooth and equitable adoption of new policies, allowing businesses enough time for implementation, and facilitating easier consumer adaptation.”

The Retail Grocers Association said in a statement on October 18 the government’s decision was made without prior industry consultation and at a time when businesses are faced with already slim profit margins, increasing electricity costs, increased operating expenses and theft.

After meeting with the government for after-the-fact consultations, that association said, “Both sides saw merit in the first joint meeting, with further consultations planned.”

But the grocers up to last night had not received an acknowledgment from the government of the proposal they sent the prime minister last Wednesday.

Though the government said enforcement of the price control changes took effect yesterday, the grocers said they will not change their prices as they consider consultations to be ongoing.

On the issue of consultation, the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association said in a letter to Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis on October 27, “The Government of The Bahamas would have done better to properly consult with the wholesale and retail stakeholders, as doing so may have resulted in a feasible approach to the issues surrounding and related to the cost of medicines in The Bahamas.”

When asked on October 18 about the government’s failure to consult with the affected sectors prior to announcing the price control decision, Halkitis said, “You want to bring relief and you want to bring relief quickly.

“This idea, having been floated before, we know what the issues are, and so, like I said, we had a good meeting, we thought, and we think we can move ahead and hopefully people can start seeing the impact in their pockets.”

He said at the time that the government was committed to not fully enforcing the new controls until the issues are sorted out.

But yesterday, Halkitis told reporters the government will not tolerate business people violating the law.