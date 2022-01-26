ORG policy wish list includes full enactment of FOIA, anti-corruption legislation

The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) has laid out five policy wishes for 2022 that it said are critical to strengthening transparency and accountability, improving governance and benefiting mid- and long-term economic growth and development in the country.

ORG called for the full enactment and functioning of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), 2017; the full enactment and compliance with the Public Procurement Act, 2019; the amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act to strengthen the role of the Fiscal Responsibility Committee, the passage of anti-corruption legislation and the creation of a comprehensive public service reform program including legislation, evaluation and training.

“We feel there are some key and actionable policy items that can support the national and economic development of The Bahamas. It’s important that government, the private sector and civil society take equal responsibility to drive these forward and ensure they come to fruition as intended,” ORG Executive Director Matt Aubry said yesterday.

“Each of these opportunities represent a break with the status quo and may be difficult to manage or adhere to in the short term, but the short-term pain can lead to significant social and economic gain.”

Regarding the FOIA, ORG said while significant progress has been made, such as the hiring of an information commissioner and the opening of an office, the public still cannot utilize their legal rights as per the act.

“Late last year, the government also stated that 10 of its agencies will be able to receive and respond to FOIA requests from the public, beginning in 2022. In anticipation of this, ORG will be offering virtual town hall sessions to provide public education on how and when to use the FOIA,” the group said.

“ORG also encourages the government to commit to an equal or greater number of government agencies each year for the next four years, to ensure compliance and citizen access to information across the entirety of government.”

The call for compliance with the Public Procurement Act has in recent weeks been addressed by the government, which said that the complexity of the law as passed made it challenging for the public service to provide proper reporting on government contracts as required under the law, adding that amendments would be needed.

“The government has pledged to assess and potentially amend the bill to increase the opportunity for local vendors and to remove obstacles for government procurement in times of crisis. ORG holds that it will be important that any amendments are undertaken with the extensive consultation of the private sector and ensure no loss of transparency or accountability,” ORG said.

“Adherence to open and timely reporting of awarded contracts will be critical to ensure the confidence of the public and the competitiveness that will result in the widest participation by local vendors.”

ORG said as the economy recovers, utilizing the structures outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act will be a key resource for the government and public to monitor the nation’s fiscal health and the strategies in place to support sustainable growth.

“The government has indicated they wish to amend the act to strengthen the role of the Fiscal Responsibility Committee. ORG commends this and supports the timelier inclusion of independent perspectives and expanded public reporting of The Bahamas’ fiscal position and the sources of expenditure and revenue,” it said.

The group noted that comprehensively addressing corruption at all levels can result in increased revenue, increased public trust and increased efficiency and effectiveness in government services; adding that a public service reform program would serve the country well by developing a strong, open plan anchored by legislation and the recommendations of the draft National Development Plan for public service improvement across all government agencies and state-owned enterprises and coordinated via the Deliverables Unit.