ORG raps govt’s failure to be more accountable

The Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG) yesterday expressed concerns about a “notable lack of priority for governance mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability”.

“ORG finds it imperative to address these issues that directly impact the standard of accountable governance and equitable opportunities for all citizens of The Bahamas,” the civil society group said.

“A most recent example springs from discussions on the lack of clarity on the functionality of the Fiscal Responsibility Council.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Council was established with a clear mission – to provide independent oversight of the government’s fiscal planning strategies and ensure transparency and consistency in the budgeting process.

“The reduction in the frequency of public fiscal reports, mandated to be a cornerstone of transparency and accountability, as per the Public Financial Management Act 2023, has amplified the significance of the council’s role in providing unbiased input to enhance citizen trust and confidence in our government’s financial position.

“However, the lack of clarity on the council’s achievement of its mandate is cause for concern and indicative of a broader trend toward diminishing mechanisms for accountability and transparency in our governance.”

ORG added, “A lack of transparency in governance erodes public trust and dampens citizens’ willingness to engage in governance processes actively. Transparency and accountability are indispensable in inspiring citizens to contribute their time, energy, and resources to initiatives that shape our nation’s future.”

ORG also raised concerns related to a lack of full adherence by government to the Procurement Act 2023, which is intended to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability in the award of government contracts.

The organization pointed to the “absence of reporting on contracted government bids”.

Six months ago, Prime Minister Philip Davis insisted in the House of Assembly that his administration is transparent and accountable and said the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with Go Bondfire was finalizing a report on contracts awarded by his administration since coming to office in September 2021, and will aim to have the first edition published “in due course”.

No report was ever published.

ORG noted that under the Procurement Act 2023 and the previous Procurement Act 2021 – which the Davis administration had called deficient – there is a legal obligation to report on contracts.

“Establishing a clear, equitable process for awarding government contracts is essential for citizens to perceive their interests as being valued and reflected in governmental decisions,” the organization said.

“However, despite specific provisions of the act being implemented, such as a comprehensive website posting available bids, the continuing contravention of the act of not providing public information and clarity regarding the awarding of bids, awardees, and contract conditions significantly hampers transparency and discourages citizen involvement.

“When citizens are kept uninformed about contracted government bids, public skepticism and mistrust about the government’s fulfilment of its obligations flourish and become fuel for political rhetoric, all of which limit our nation’s progress and development.”

ORG also said the progress of the Freedom of Information Act implementation could have been much faster.

It said, “The 2023/2024 allocated budget of only $140,000 for the necessary tasks to bring the act into full effect needs to be revised. An estimate of around $1 million by the FOIA unit suggests a significant disparity, and it remains to be seen how the government intends to adequately support the unit in responding to requests by the year’s end, as previously promised.

“These delays and uncertainties hinder the fulfilment of promises made to citizens, further eroding trust.”

The Freedom of Information Bill was passed toward the end of the Christie administration.

In May 2021, the Minnis administration appointed former Supreme Court Justice Keith Thompson information commissioner and former assistant director of legal affairs Shane Miller his deputy with the then attorney general indicating that it will take about six months before the Information Office would be “providing service to the public”.

Thompson said earlier this month, the first phase of the Freedom of Information Act is on track to be introduced by November.

ORG said yesterday that when the government fails to meet its stated obligations, citizens are left with limited recourse.

“A pertinent example is found in the Public Finance Management Act 2023, where references to potential penalties and sanctions for government employees breaching the act were removed. This unbalanced relationship between citizens and governance tools and mechanisms highlights the critical need for citizen participation, oversight, and input.”

ORG consistently advocates for standardized and regularized tools that facilitate public consultation and oversight.

“When citizens know that their input is valued, considered, and integral to decision-making processes, they see their interests represented and become more participative and more engaged in civic matters,” ORG said.

“When local businesses feel the system is fair and transparent, they are more willing to risk their time and resources to support the growth of the local economy. We can establish a more robust and sustainable Bahamas by nurturing transparency, accountability, and collaboration among government, citizens, civil society, and the private sector.

“Governments and citizens must each meet their responsibilities for The Bahamas to achieve an effective, efficient governance system that reflects the principles of accountability, transparency, and equal opportunity.

“As we move forward, ORG calls on the Bahamian public to urge their elected and appointed representatives to prioritize transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in the upcoming legislative session.

“Through these actions, a foundation of trust, collaboration, and shared responsibility can increase the engagement of citizens and the private sector in propelling The Bahamas toward a brighter future.”

Parliament was prorogued on August 12. The new session starts on October 4.