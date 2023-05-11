Funeral Service for Orinthia (Rinty) Eloise Nesbeth, aged 89 years, born in Portland, Jamaica, formerly of Love Beach and more recently of Apopka, Florida who died on Tuesday, 6th, February, 2023, in Apopka, will be held on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at St Matthew’s Anglican Church, Shirley and Church Street. Officiating will be The Venerable James Palacious and The Reverend Angela Bosfield-Palacious. Interment will be on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 10:00 am in Woodlawn Gardens.



She is predeceased by her husband Frank Lloyd Nesbeth, her parents, William & Lottie Chung and siblings: Melmouth Chung, Fitzlaurel Chung, Fay Brady, Oswald Chung, and Earl Chung.

She is survived by her sisters Veda Gunter and Jean Mason and her brother, Ewan Chung along with her nephews, nieces, other extended family, and host of wonderful friends.