Orioles claim Lucius Fox off waivers

After a little over a year in the Kansas City Royals system, Bahamian Lucius Fox is moving on to what he hopes are greener pastures.

The Bahamian professional minor league player was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, and will be suiting up for his third professional franchise in the past two years. The Orioles are the fourth franchise he has joined since his professional career got started in 2015.

The 24-year-old infielder batted .245 with five home runs, 24 runs batted in (RBIs) and 44 runs scored for three teams in the minors last season – two at rookie league baseball and the other at Triple-A. He served as a primary infielder for the Omaha Storm Chasers of Triple-A East of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) for the majority of the 2021 season.

Fox had 56 hits and swiped 19 bases. He was called up to the majors twice in 2021, but didn’t receive any playing time at the big league level.

In five minor league seasons, Fox has posted a .244/.339/.332 batting line. He was a significant international signing by the San Francisco Giants in the 2015-16 international signing period, agreeing to a six million dollar signing bonus.

Fox was viewed as a talented up-the-middle defender with a promising hit tool. He’s been involved in a couple trades so far in his pro career, going from San Francisco to Tampa Bay in the Evan Longoria swap and from the Rays to the Royals in exchange for Brett Phillips.

Fox still has an option remaining, so if he can’t win a piece of what should be a wide-open shortstop competition in Spring Training for the Orioles, he can be sent to Triple-A Norfolk without needing to first pass through waivers.

The waiver claim by the Orioles gives them 33 filled spots on the 40-man roster.