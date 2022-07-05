Orlando to GB air service returns

Bahamasair’s relaunch of its Orlando to Grand Bahama service on Thursday was cause for excitement, as tourism stakeholders welcomed passengers on the non-stop, 50-seater aircraft to the island.

The direct flights to Grand Bahama came to a halt in 2019 after Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) was damaged due to severe flooding from Hurricane Dorian.

Taxi driver Sidney McIntosh, who was at the airport when the flight touched down, said the return of the Orlando service is great news for ground transportation operators.

“This is good for taxi drivers, vendors, restaurant owners and everyone in the tourism industry,” said a beaming McIntosh.

“Everyone off the plane may not want a taxi, but some of them will.”

McIntosh is hopeful that the resumption of service will spark the interests of other carriers to return to Grand Bahama.

“We need this,” he stated. “I hope this is just a spin-off for more airlines to come back to the island.”

The Orlando to Grand Bahama flight will operate Mondays and Thursdays until September with an introductory round trip fare of $297.

Deon Carroll, who resides in Florida, took advantage of the affordable fare to fly home to surprise his father.

Carroll said he was not able to make the trip on Father’s Day because the ticket price was too expensive due to the route.

“I would have to drive up to Fort Lauderdale from Orlando, take a flight from there to Nassau, and then from Nassau to Grand Bahama,” he said.

“That was costly, so I had to sacrifice not seeing my dad in three years.”

He added that the return of the non-stop flight is a “godsend”.

Bahamasair’s Managing Director Tracy Cooper explained that the Orlando route was cut because of storm damage to the airport and later because of the pandemic.

“So, today, we are elated to reintroduce the service to Grand Bahama,” Cooper said.

He said Bahamasair is hoping to introduce its Raleigh, North Carolina, service to the island in November.

He noted that there were discussions involving the flight being serviced out of Charlotte; however, with American Airlines operating a route in that area, it was recommended that Raleigh be an option for Bahamasair.

“We believe that Bahamasair will be able, as American Airlines is doing in Charlotte, to service Raleigh,” Cooper said.

“So, we are elated to be a part of the festivities and a part of bringing people from Orlando to Grand Bahama. We look forward to partnering and expanding our service to the island.”

Cooper said bookings for the next five weeks are solid, which is great news for the route’s return.

In the past, there had been complaints about expensive airfares, particularly to Grand Bahama. However, Cooper noted that the round trip fares are expected to remain within the $300 bracket.

Ministry of Tourism Director for Grand Bahama Steven Johnson was delighted to welcome the arrival of flight 843 from Orlando.

Johnson noted that the passenger list included several travel agents and travel media influencers.

“We will be hosting them to various site inspections, so that they can taste, feel and see what Grand Bahama has to offer. This is a rebound for tourism on the island and it can only get better from here.”

With Grand Bahama surviving Dorian, country-wide lockdowns due to the pandemic, and a struggling economy for more than two decades, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said Grand Bahama is back.

“We have been through it and the return of the Orlando service to the island is a big deal. It shows that tourists still have an appetite for Grand Bahama Island.”

Moxey said the government has been working on all cylinders through the Ministry of Tourism, Aviation and Investments and the Ministry for Grand Bahama to get people on the island.

“Tourists are still excited about the opportunities Grand Bahama offers and so, we’re so happy to have this direct flight here today and there is more to come,” she said.