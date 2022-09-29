ORU hires Andretti Bain as an assistant coach

TULSA, Oklahoma — Oral Roberts University (ORU) Golden Eagles Athletics Head Coach Alick Musukuma has announced the addition of Bahamian Andretti Bain to the track and field/cross country staff as an assistant coach. In his role with the Golden Eagles, Bain’s main responsibilities will include recruiting and evaluating talent.

“We are proud to have Andretti Bain be a part of the track and field/cross country programs,” said Musukuma. “We are rebuilding the programs and need someone like Andretti to be on board. Andretti has done amazing things for ORU as he is the only track and field athlete from ORU to win an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Indoor and Outdoor Championship and an Olympic silver medal in the same year, 2008. This will inspire other alumni to see that the ORU track and field/cross country programs are going to be great.”

A 2014 ORU Hall of Fame inductee, Bain is the most decorated track athlete in program history. He claimed the program’s first national championship, winning the 400 meters (m) title at the 2008 NCAA Indoor Championships. Later that year, Bain captured the title in the same event at the 2008 NCAA Outdoor Championships. During his career at ORU, Bain was a three-time All-American, 11-time conference champion and a nine-time Summit League Athlete of the Week.

After his career with the Golden Eagles, Bain went on to win a silver medal as a member of The Bahamas’ men’s 4x400m relay team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. The other members of the team were Michael Mathieu, Andrae Williams and Chris Brown. Avard Moncur and Ramon Miller were the alternates.

Bain, 36, has personal best times of 21.15 seconds in the 200m, 44.62 seconds in the 400m, and 50.83 seconds in the 400m hurdles. He is yet to officially end his career, but is listed as the fourth fastest in Bahamian history in the men’s 400m, trailing just national record holder Steven Gardiner, and former national record holders Brown and Moncur.

Bain has won medals at CARIFTA in the open 400m, the 400m hurdles and the relay, medals at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Championships and the CAC Games in the 400m and the relay, a gold in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Pan American Games, and a silver in the men’s 4x400m relay at the Commonwealth Games to go along with the Olympic silver medal.

Additionally, Bain was a member of The Bahamas’ men’s 4x400m relay team at the 2004 World Indoor Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The team of Bain, Brown, Timothy Munnings and Dennis Darling finished fifth in the final.